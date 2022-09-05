Circus nets max Flemish coverage with KAA Gent partnership 

Share Facebook

Benelux online casino and sportsbook operator Circus has moved to strengthen its brand coverage within Belgian football announcing a ‘structural partnership’ with KAA Gent.

The flagship brand of Liège-based online gambling group GAMING1, Circus secures a partnership with the Belgian Pro League’s biggest Flemish football club.

Though disclosed this morning, the sponsorship kicked-off in July with KAA match against Standard Liège, also a Circus-sponsored team, which resulted in a 2-2 draw

“As citizens of Liège, we have sponsored Standard for many years now,” said Emmanuel Mewissen, the Chief Executive of Ardent Group, the operating company of GAMING1.

“But we were keen to cross the borders of Wallonia to support a big Flemish team. KAA Gent is a club with a lot of potential, and we’re looking forward to accompanying them on their next big events on the Belgian turf.”

GAMING1 has outlined that the activities of the partnership will focus on elevating Circus’ brand to KAA Gent, through the promotion of safer gambling and social responsibility by supporting KAA’s community projects and social directives.

KAA Gent Commercial Manager Tyas Kastelijn added: “We’re always looking for structural partnerships and with Circus we’ve found the ideal match. We’ll provide them with the best possible orientation in the heart of Flanders plus we add an international character due to our European adventures.

“In the current context, it’s of huge importance to activate and communicate in the right way with the everlasting focus on responsible gambling. Thanks to the possibilities of GAMING1, we’ll try to enrich the experience of our fans in the most playful and smart way possible.”