FSB has moved to strengthen its position in South America, opening a technology hub in Colombia to support its operations in the wider region as well as further afield.

Consisting of over 30 employees and based in the city of Medellin, the tech team will play a role in maintaining and expanding the B2B sportsbook supplier’s technical operations in both Latin and North America.

The firm is seeking to ‘build on early progress’ in the Americas, having secured licences across the US and Canada whilst also expanding its partnership with Fitzdares into North America, and appointing Ken Paterson to oversee its regional rollout as Global Delivery Director.

“This is another significant milestone for FSB as we plant our flag in South American territory and continue to build our global footprint,” said Dave McDowell, FSB CEO.

“Opening a new hub in the Americas has become essential due to the rapid growth of our North American client portfolio over the last 12 months as well as our strong ambitions in the LatAm region.

“These new South American regional headquarters position us well in our quest to support local community projects and deliver for our new and existing partners in North America and LatAm.”

Having earmarked the Americas as a key location for revenue generation and commercial growth, FSB has pursued an active expansion strategy in both North and South America over the past year.

Most recently, the company secured licence approval in Ontario – Canada’s most populous province, predicted to become a sports betting hotspot – as well as in South Dakota.

Whilst attending SBC Summit North America in New Jersey back in July, FSB’s VP Business Development, Mike Van Ermen, noted that there is ‘a lot of enthusiasm’ from operators towards the Ontario market.

FSB is aiming to position itself to ‘provide for them all’ in the province, he explained, adding: “Something that we’re really excited about is our partnership with Fitzdares. We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Fitzdares over in the UK, they have been great partners for us and we would like to think that we have been great partners for them too.

“We feel that it’s been a great stamp of trust for us to have a partner that has been with us for so long and has decided to go live with us in a new market in North America. We now have our Ontario licence so that’s just another feather in the cap of FSB.”