Lincoln City player suspended over alleged betting breaches

Jessie Sale August 23, 2022

Lincoln City Football Club has suspended Chris Maguire after he was charged with misconduct in relation to an alleged breach of the FA‘s betting rules.

Anyone involved in football from level eight of the league system and above are not allowed to place bets on football matches anywhere in the world.

A statement from the FA read: “It is alleged that the Lincoln City FC forward breached FA rule E8 by placing 52 bets on football matches between 17 March 2017 and 12 February 2022.” 

The striker joined the League One team last summer following his three years at Sunderland FC.

“Chris has been suspended by Lincoln City without prejudice until further notice,” said the club.

The former Scotland international has previously played for Aberdeen, Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Oxford United, Bury and Sunderland, as well as for Kilmarnock, Portsmouth, Coventry City and Oxford in loan spells. 

