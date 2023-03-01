Share Facebook

Ivan Toney is to face a lengthy ban after he admitted breaching the FA’s sports betting rules.

The Brentford striker has reportedly pleaded guilty to a number of the 262 charges that the FA issued to him in 2022, but has also denied a number of others against his name.

232 of these had been put to the England international in November, then a further 30 were issued the next month.

Officials at the FA have stated that they are to assess the Premier League player’s response before a hearing date is decided.

The ban comes before England’s European Championship qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine next month – a competition in which Toney will now likely be ruled out for, with Sky Sports News suggesting that the 26-year-old could be banned for at least six months.

Toney has scored 15 times for Brentford this season – including at Arsenal FC in early February. Last September, he also received his first call-up for the England team.

In a previous statement, Brentford had said: “The club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives. Those conversations will continue privately.” For the club, his ban could run over the course of the off-season.

Similarly, Joey Barton was banned for 18 months in 2017 – playing midfield for Burnley at the time – after he admitted to placing a total of 1260 bets, although his suspension was reduced to 13 months after an appeal was made.

Another notable case in recent years involved Kieran Trippier, who was penalised by the FA for letting friends know of his impending move to Atletico Madrid in advance, after which some placed bets on the transfer.