Novibet extends GiG partnership for pan-European compliance

Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has secured an extension of its agreement with European betting operator Novibet, which will utilise its GiG Comply platform.

Novbiet continue to leverage the automated marketing compliance solution to cover market-specific compliance requirements, ensuring its operations are in line with requirements across European jurisdictions.

GiG has also detailed that the GiG Comply function will work to ensure Novibet remains ‘proactive and in control’ of its marketing compliance by also monitoring the brand’s affiliates in accordance with responsible gaming standards.

George Gerakanakis, International Affiliate Manager at Novibet, said: “Providing an engaging yet safe and fully compliant gaming experience is the trifecta of our operations at Novibet.

“We set the standards of compliance very high and as we move forward, we are confident to have built such a strong partnership with GiG.

“With the recent extension of our partnership, the relying GiG Comply tool will continue to support the affiliate compliance team across the regulated markets we operate in.”

GiG Comply works by scanning web pages for content such as links, igaming ‘code red words’ and regulatory requirements across various markets.

For affiliate marketing, GiG uses a rules engine to analyse real snapshots from affiliates’ campaigns to ensure that any promotional content for an operator is in line with the brand’s responsibility values.

The addition of Novibet into its client portfolio builds on several key partnerships inked by GiG this year for its compliance solution, most recently with Cyprus-based affiliate group Rainmaker Network in May.

“It’s always a proud moment when one of our partners decides to continue to place trust in GiG Comply,” remarked Jonas Warrer, GiG CMO.

“Extending the partnership shows that our marketing compliance tool reflects Novibet’s commitment to sustainability and responsible gaming. We look forward to continuing to support them with their affiliate marketing compliance.”