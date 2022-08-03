Parimatch Tech strengthens global B2B reach with GLI certification

Share Facebook

Maintaining focus on its international B2B solutions expansion plans, Parimatch Tech has secured certification by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI).

The GLI19 and GLI33 accreditations enable Parimatch Tech to offer its sportsbook and casino services to operators in a range of ‘fast-expanding markets’, with GLI active in Europe, Africa and the Americas.

Rebranded as Parimatch Tech from its initial Parimatch identity in 2021 to reflect a new B2B focus, the company has been pursuing a diversification of its business model, including betting coverage of 33 sports, 10,000 pre-match markets and 50,000 monthly live events.

“Gaming Laboratories International is a team of professionals that apart every detail of your software and hardware, so their certifications are rightfully considered a quality mark in the industry,” said Yurii Shevchuk, Head of Compliance at Parimatch Tech.

“Obtaining GLI19 and GLI33 certifications underlines the quality of our products developed for the global expansion of the Parimatch brand. We are longingly expecting exciting opportunities for further development.”

In the casino space, the group’s EVA platform features an aggregation platform, a wallet with bonuses, tournament-related services and a games portfolio of 10,000 titles from over 200 developers.

Parimatch Tech’s igaming product also includes personalization features such as geolocation, which it states can be integrated with ‘intelligent gamification tools’ such as tournaments, missions and badges.

Lastly, the company has also detailed an IT security strategy, with the aim of countering fraud and other cyber threats, adopting security policies covering data, networks, products, employees and the supply chain.

“It was great to support the Parimatch Tech team during this journey and to assist them throughout their certification process,” Francesca Capomolla, GLI EMEA Account Manager, added.

“Adopting GLI standards will allow Yuri and the Parimatch Tech team to navigate easily into new markets. We are happy for Parimatch Tech and excited to continue this productive relationship.”

Outside of its business operations, Parimatch Tech has also caught attention in recent months for its actions relating to the ongoing war in Ukraine, where the firm was first established in Kyiv back in 1994.

These activities have included the opening of a new office in Prague to provide a safe environment for its relocated Ukrainian employees, a withdrawal of its Russian franchise and provision of financial assistance.