A GR8 (Tech) day for Parimatch Tech as it pursues new B2B ambitions in business transformation

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Parimatch Tech has outlined its ambitions to become fully focussed on B2B operations, with the company unveiling its new brand identity – GR8 Tech.

The new B2B operations will see GR8 Tech offer “full tech coverage for established gambling businesses”, including a “GR8 igaming platform with a sportsbook, casino, payments hub, flexible API, CRM tools, player management, risk management, fraud prevention, gamification and other custom tools and services”.

Upon announcement of the new B2B ambitions, the firm explained that it wants to draw upon its 30+ years of experience in the B2C space to eradicate any pain points that operators might face when looking for a platform provider.

The company will also be carrying out a restructuring of its senior leadership team. Evgen Belousov will take up the position of CEO, Artur Ashyrov will be the new CTO, Dmytro Fedyukov will become Head of B2B and Dmytro Paliants has been named the new Business Development Officer.

Maksym Liashko, former CEO of Parimatch Tech, commented: “The creation of GR8 Tech is a long-awaited event, towards which we at Parimatch Tech have been consistently working throughout 2022.

“I am delighted and proud to see Parimatch Tech’s people embark on this new B2B journey. I’m convinced their experience and expertise under the guidance of GR8 Tech CEO Evgen Belousov will allow them to realise all the ambitious goals the company sets itself.”

GR8 Tech will also use its industry experience to offer a consultation service, as well as integration and operation services. This, it said, will all be done via a “one-stop-shop” solution.

The Parimatch Eastern Europe, PMI and Parimatch United brands will become clients of GR8 Tech, with the brands collectively operating in 15 markets across the world.

The GR8 Parimatch brand will also be supported by several global partners, including Oleksandr Usyk, Parimatch Responsible Gambling Ambassador; four English Premier League teams (Leicester City, Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United); and two top esports organisations (00Nation and Team Secret).

Belousov said: “Today’s B2B igaming market is quite saturated with offers, yet it very much lacks consistency, convenience, and great service. We are here to change that and set a new norm in what a great product means.

“GR8 Tech composes tailor-made gaming solutions designed to evolve and fit the changing business environments, thus allowing our partners the freedom of forward thinking and long-term planning.”

GR8 Tech will be attending ICE from 7-9 February at ExCel London. You can find them in meeting room S10-425.