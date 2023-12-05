Premier League nets £6.7bn in media rights for new UK broadcast deal

Share Facebook

The Premier League has secured its biggest domestic broadcast deal worth £6.7bn, negotiating media rights with Sky and TNT Sports.

The new deal will commence in the season 2025/26 and span a period of four years, as the Premier League has secured a further increase in broadcast fees from the £5.1bn deal secured in 2022.

The previous round, negotiated with Sky, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime, saw the Premier League roll over 2018 broadcast fees due to the interruption of broadcasters’ schedules by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 3pm blackout of Saturday afternoon matches will remain in place; however, the Premier League announced that all Sunday 2pm matches would be broadcast under the new deal.

Sky Sports will maintain its place as the principal broadcaster of the Premier League, showcasing 215 live games per season, securing an increase of more than 100 games on its current contract. The package includes more than 140 matches played at weekends, evening matches on Fridays and Mondays, and full coverage of three midweek matchdays.

As the principal broadcaster, Sky Sports will have the right to select 32 ‘first-choice’ matches for its broadcast schedule, dependent on the Premier League’s planning of matchdays.

Warner Bros’ TNT Sports, which acquired BT Sport this summer, will continue to broadcast Saturday lunchtime games at 12:30 pm. The new sports broadcaster secured a package of 52 Premier League games, including the broadcasting rights of two midweek matchdays.

Premier League TV highlights will continue to be broadcast by BBC Sport’s Match of the Day programme for all 380 Premier League matches each season, including additional digital rights for the BBC’s online platforms.

Media observers were surprised that Amazon chose not to participate in the Premier League’s latest domestic rights bidding round. Under the current deal, the tech giant streams 20 matches on its Prime service during the Christmas and Easter festive periods.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters expressed confidence that Sky, TNT, and BBC Sport would help generate the Premier League’s biggest coverage and engagement with UK audiences. Masters said: “We are delighted to announce new deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports that will extend our partnership for a further four years and see more Premier League matches than ever before shown live from 2025/26 onwards.

“As longstanding and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming. We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”

In conclusion, the Premier League stated that “the deals provide financial stability for clubs, with the Premier League committing £1.6 billion to communities and the wider game from 2022 to 2025.”