ATG ownership rights to be resolved in 2024

Swedish horseracing stakeholders have stated that the governance structure of ATG (Aktiebolaget Trav och Galopp) must be addressed in 2024.

The statement was made by Anders Källström, Chairman of Svensk Travsport at the autumn meeting of the Stockholm Harness Racing Society.

ATG, which serves as the totalizer and betting network of Swedish racing, was founded as a government initiative in 1974 to ensure the sustainable funding of stakeholders involved in Swedish thoroughbred racing and trotting.

Svensk Travsport – Sweden’s Trotting and Breeders Association – owns a 91% stake in ATG, whilst the remaining 9% is maintained by Svensk Galopp, Sweden’s Horseracing Authority.

Despite its independent ownership, the governance of ATG is managed by the Swedish government that oversees a contract between Svensk Travsport and Svensk Galopp.

Discussions with government officials have been ongoing for two-years in which Svensk Travsport sought to reduce the state’s role in board appointments, “shifting more influence on the company’s owners.”

Källström disclosed that he had held discussions with Niklas Wykman, Minister for Financial Markets, who oversees regulatory affairs for Swedish gambling. Discussions focused on governance changes needed for ATG owners to have more influence over Swedish racing.

Källström cited that Svensk Travsport held no opposition with the government’s appointment of Peter Norman as new Chairman of ATG, in which Norman is aware of ownership concerns.

Svensk Travsport has priortised 2024 as a key year to maintain dialogue with Peter Norman and Niklas Wykman. Notably, there has been no resistance from Norman or Wykman’s end regarding these discussions.

Norman has been tasked by the government with the responsibility of revising the ownership control structure of ATG.