SIS shares provisional 2024 Greyhound schedule

SIS (Sports Information Services) has released its provisional SIS Greyhound schedule for 2024.

Featuring a sustainable offering of a minimum of 42 weekly fixtures across familiar UK and Irish tracks, the announcement features action from two of the busiest open tracks on the circuit – Oxford and Towcester – while serving its operator partners with both the English and Irish Greyhound Derbies.



The schedule is based on two meetings each morning, afternoon, and evening, with 12 races per fixture as standard, and no early morning starts.



Paul Witten, Managing Director at SIS, stated: “In formulating our streamlined new schedule for 2024, we were focused on delivering for greyhound tracks owned by greyhound people with a shared passion for the sport.



“We believe our approach is sensible, sustainable, and positive for the industry. There will undoubtedly be minor tweaks as the schedule evolves to reflect where the balance of trainers and greyhounds sit across the tracks, but we now have the flexibility to deliver a programme that reflects the needs of a changing betting industry.



“There is also a welcome increase in exposure for Irish tracks, which feature in more traditional time slots. This is a schedule we believe will deliver for the benefit of all stakeholders.”



The provider has also outlined that changes in the rights landscape and greyhound population has allowed it to incorporate ‘greater flexibility’ in scheduling while still delivering short-form content that is proven to increase customer engagement levels.



SIS has new long-term agreements in place with bet365, William Hill, Paddy Power and Betfred to deliver its greyhound content across both UK and Irish retail and digital channels. The firm also promotes this content across dozens of international operators.



In recent weeks, SIS successfully launched its horse and greyhound racing content with Polish operator BETTERS.



The launch brought ‘high-quality racing content’ from around the world to bettors in Poland via the operator – launched in the country’s regulated market three years ago – further increasing the reach of SIS across eastern Europe.