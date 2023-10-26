SIS supports success of LatAm racing in Clásico El Ensayo sponsorship

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SIS (Sports Information Services) is sponsoring a stakes race on the Clásico El Ensayo day that takes place on 27 October at Club Hípico in Santiago, Chile.

Now carrying the title Clásico SIS, the race is the latest in a string of sponsorships for the supplier in Latin America, further underlining its commitment to supporting the future success of racing in the region.

Michele Fischer, VP at SIS Content Services, commented: “The El Ensayo day showcases the best Chilean horses in an elegant setting at Club Hípico. It is an honour for SIS to contribute to this wonderful racing celebration.

“We are very committed to horse racing in Chile and Latin America and this latest race sponsorship epitomises our support to the region.”

The Group 1 El Ensayo – which began in 1873 – is the oldest classic race in Latin America, and is the first leg of the Chilean Triple Crown and is contested on the turf over 2400 metres.

SIS has a global distribution agreement with Club Hípico to provide its races to bookmakers. The track runs every Friday, every other Monday and some Sundays year-round with competitive full fields.

“The El Ensayo is the most important race hosted at Club Hípico and we are pleased to have SIS’ support to make the day special for all our stakeholders,” added Cristian Muñoz, Commercial Manager at Club Hípico.

In total, SIS now delivers more than 35,000 live horse racing events each year, including premium races from Argentina, Chile, Mexico and Uruguay.

In further racing news, SIS last week successfully launched its horse and greyhound racing content with Polish operator BETTERS.

The launch now brings ‘high-quality racing content’ from around the world to bettors in Poland via the operator – launched in the country’s regulated market three years ago – further increasing the reach of SIS across Eastern Europe.