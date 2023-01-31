Share Facebook

William Hill has strengthened its portfolio of horse racing ambassadors as the operator brings in Barry Geraghty.

On the operator’s website, the former jockey will offer his thoughts on stories in the horse racing industry on a weekly basis beginning with this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival, while he will also provide daily newspaper previews during the season’s major meetings.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry as the latest member of our stellar stable of horse racing ambassadors,” commented William Hill Spokesperson, Lee Phelps. “He’s one of the best Jump jockeys there has ever been and we’re really looking forward to him offering his views, particularly from an Irish angle, on racing’s key topics.”

The Irishman, who has the second most Cheltenham Festival winners of any rider, joins the bookmaker’s further brand ambassadors such as former 20-time Champion Jockey Sir AP McCoy, broadcasters Nick Luck and Leonna Mayor, as well as Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies.

Geraghty added on his new role: “I’m really excited to have signed with William Hill ahead of what is the busiest time of the year in the Jump racing calendar.

“I’m looking forward to offering my views on all the big talking points over the next few months and hopefully I can point William Hill’s readers in the direction of a winner or two. Constitution Hill might have a little chance in the Champion Hurdle!”

Last month, William Hill revealed that it had become Aston Villa FC’s official in-stadium betting partner for the next two EFL seasons.

The collaboration now sees the pair enhance the matchday experience for fans, with the operator offering betting facilities inside the Premier League team’s Villa Park stadium.