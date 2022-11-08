SBC News Bayes Esports and bet365 extend esports betting services to Ontario

Bayes Esports and bet365 have strengthened their partnership even further in an extended deal which they believe will “usher in a new era of sports betting” for the Canadian market.

The entry into the Canadian market will mark “the next step in the development” of the country’s sports betting industry, the two companies explained, and will mean that bet365 will become one of the first sportsbooks to offer esports betting services across Ontario.

Amir Mirzaee, COO and Managing Director of Bayes Esports, stated: “These past couple of months have been amazing for us. We have expanded to the US, launched an innovative odds integration platform that will revolutionize sports betting in BODEX, and strengthened our management team with some of the brightest minds from across various different industries.

“To now also be registered in Ontario and to extend our partnership with bet365 accordingly feels like the cherry on top. I am certain other provinces will follow Ontario’s example and we will be able to offer live esports data to sportsbooks all across Canada in the near future.”

Back in October, Bayes Esports added New Jersey and Colorado licenses to its portfolio whilst also partnering with bet365 to strengthen its tech stack.

