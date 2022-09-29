Share Facebook

Acclaimed Argentinian sports journalist and Futbol Sites and PlayMaker ambassador Juan Pablo Varsky will deliver the opening keynote at SBC Summit Latinoamérica, which takes place on 1-3 November 2022 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida.

Varsky boasts an impressive professional background and has earned an admirable reputation in the Latin American sports media scene. The journalist has more than 30 years of experience working with some of the most recognized print, TV and radio outlets across and beyond the region.

Varsky commented on his participation at SBC Summit Latinoamérica: “I am no stranger to this industry, as I’ve dedicated decades to observing the sports scene and commenting on the hottest soccer matches in the world. I am very excited to meet industry professionals who have been working on delivering a great experience to sports fans in the region. I hope my experience will be useful to the audience looking to gain insights on the Latin American sports and betting scenes.”

Varsky began his career as a Production Assistant only to become one of the most influential figures in the Latin American sports media scene. He is widely recognized for his reliance on data, which allows him to produce credible and transparent coverage of sporting events. Varsky’s supporters had prompted him to pursue a career in politics, but the journalist chose to remain in the media industry, observing the political environment from the outside.

During his keynote on the first day of the exhibition and conference in Miami (Wednesday, November 2), Varsky will share his experience as a brand ambassador for Futbol Sites, a top-ranked regional digital sports media group and the digital sports media company PlayMaker.

The journalist will also discuss the VarskySports — one of the most influential sports content social media accounts in South America with a (cumulative) global audience of more than 2 million followers — acquisition. Finally, the sports commentator will share his expectations for the upcoming FIFA World Cup from a sports and gambling perspective.

Cristian Robalino, VP Marketing, Americas at SBC commented on Varsky’s involvement at the Summit: “Juan Pablo is not only a well-recognized professional in the Latin American sports media market but also a respected professional known for his credible and transparent reporting. We are looking forward to welcoming him to Miami and believe that this keynote will not only be of huge interest to the SBC Summit Latinoamérica delegates but also an inspiration for our attendees.”

Throughout his career, Varsky has written for the newspaper La Nación and worked on numerous TV channels such as Telefé, Canal 13, TNT Sports, DirecTV Sports, and AméricaTV. The journalist hosted the TV program “Más Que Fútbol” and “Perspectivas Desde Buenos Aires” series on the Spanish edition of CNN. Varsky is also an experienced radio host, with projects like ” La Tarde de CNN” (CNN Radio), “Basta de Todo” and “No Somos Nadie” (FM METRO 95.1) under his belt.

Varsky’s professional resumé includes coverage of soccer matches from major international leagues such as the FIFA World Cup, European tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, and multiple South American tournaments. The journalist has also acted as a commentator for the Olympic Games.



Apart from delivering a keynote, Varsky will be co-hosting the SBC Awards Latinoamérica 2022 ceremony with the Mexican sports journalist Inés Sainz.

SBC Summit Latinoamérica takes place between 1-3 November 2022 and gathers professionals from all over Latin America, including Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Uruguay as well as other non-LATAM countries to discuss the state of the industry and opportunities in the region.

Visit the SBC Summit Latinoamérica website to book your pass.