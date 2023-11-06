Share Facebook

Apuesta Total, BetConstruct, Betcris, Betsson Group, Pragmatic Play & Sportradar were among the companies celebrating well-deserved victories at last week’s SBC Awards Latinoamérica ceremony.

The lavish ceremony was dedicated to honoring outstanding contributions to the iGaming and sports betting industry in Latin America. The 25 award categories encompassed the remarkable achievements of operators, affiliates, and suppliers, as well as payment, marketing and platform providers.

The third edition of the SBC Awards Latinoamérica saw Mexican sports journalist and TV personality Inés Sainz return to hosting duties, in front of 450 industry executives at the Terrace Ballroom, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Kaizen Gaming secured the title of Sportsbook Operator of the Year for the second year in a row, while Betsson Group was awarded Casino Operator of the Year for the second consecutive year. Betsson Group’s marketing output was also awarded, picking up Marketing Campaign of the Year.

Other winners in the operator categories included BetWarrior who was named Rising Star of the Year, Apuesta Total who received the Sponsorship of the Year award, and Entain who was once again lauded for their commitment to social responsibility, obtaining the Socially Responsible Initiative of the Year award.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of event organizer SBC said: “The SBC Awards Latinoamérica ceremony is a very special and important event for us. It serves as a pivotal platform for our industry to reflect, honor and celebrate the phenomenal achievements of both companies and individuals alike. I would like to extend my congratulations to each of the shortlisted companies and of course, the evening’s victors, for their unwavering dedication to improving and innovating the industry.”

Betcris was once again honored with the prestigious Employer of the Year award, while Betsson Group’s Commercial Director of Southern Europe & LatAm, Andrea Rossi claimed the coveted Leader of the Year award.

In the affiliate categories, Futbol Sites claimed the Sports Affiliate / Sports Media Company of the Year award and Super Afiliados was named Casino Affiliate of the Year.

In the supplier categories, Evolution took home Casino & iGaming Supplier of the Year for the second year running. Altenar won Sportsbook Supplier of the Year, Pragmatic Play won Bingo & Lottery Supplier of the Year, DATA.BET was awarded Esports Supplier of the Year and the Virtual Sports Supplier award went to NSoft.

The rising stars of the night in the supplier categories included FeedConstruct and Aviatrix who earned the titles Rising Star In Sports Betting and Rising Star In Casino.

Sportingtech was awarded Platform Provider of the Year, SPRIBE was named Industry Innovation of the Year, BetConstruct took home the award for Land-Based Betting & Gaming Product and Genius Sports claimed the Acquisition & Retention Partner award.

It was an especially successful night for Sportradar who took home both the Marketing & Services Provider of the Year and Sports Data/Live Betting Product award.

The Payment & Compliance categories saw OKTO receive Payment Solution & Innovation of the Year, whilst Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) was awarded Compliance Partner/Supplier of the Year.

“The third edition of the SBC Award Latinoamérica was a huge success. I would like to thank everyone who helped make the night so memorable, including all our sponsors.” Sojmark added.

The awards ceremony closed the final day of SBC Summit Latinoamérica, Latin America’s premier iGaming and sports betting event, which gathered 3,000 industry experts at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Miami.