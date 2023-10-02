Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

ComeOn Group has further underscored its sports ambitions by renewing two key marketing partnerships in Malta with local teams Sliema Aquatic Sports Club (ASC) and Sliema Wanderers FC.

The company aims to maintain strong links to the island’s sporting community via the extended partnerships, which it states will include ‘exciting projects’ over the coming year as it seeks to “further anchor the partnership for the benefit of their local community”.

Based in Malta for over 13 years and operating under a Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) licence, ComeOn Group has a workforce of 250 Maltese people out of a total number of 360 employees from 53 different nationalities.

Daniela Vella, Chief Operating Officer at ComeOn Group, said: “Sliema is very close to us being the first location of our offices, and even though we have moved some metres up the waterfront, we have found synergies with both teams and their path to success.”

ComeOn has predominantly focused on igaming throughout much of its commercial history – notably via brands such as the flagship ComeOn site, as well as the GetLucky, Lylocasino and Mobilespin assets, among others.

However, sports betting has become an increasing focus for the company over recent years, stating earlier this year that enhancing its sportsbook vertical is ‘at the core’ of its growth strategy moving forward.

The group’s sports betting operations are overseen by Jonathan West, Director of Sportsbook, and its team was further strengthened in August with the appointment of Nicholas Jones as Head of Trading.

Jones brought with him experience from previous roles at sportsbook supplier OpenBet and betting operators GVC/Bwin, Superbet and Stanleybet.

Given the group’s increased emphasis on sports betting as a core tenet of its wider business, it is unsurprising that ComeOn aims to maintain strong links to the sports sector.

“It is with immense pleasure and gratitude that we renew our collaboration with ComeOn Group,” remarked Frank Testa, Club President of Sliema ASC.

“Without the involvement of such organisations it would not be possible for clubs like ours to continue to work towards achieving our targets. As we move into a new era with our excellent prospects, we are delighted to continue the journey with ComeOn.”

ComeOn further detailed that a key focus of the ongoing partnerships will be promoting an active lifestyle and the impact this can have on mental wellbeing.

Rupert Perry, Club President of Sliema Wanderers FC, added: “We are immensely grateful for the unwavering support of our valued sponsor. ComeOn’s commitment to our mission has been instrumental in our success.

“As we look ahead to the future, we are excited to continue this journey together, creating lasting impact and achieving new heights of excellence.”