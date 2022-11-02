Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Further solidifying its visibility in professional esports, Parimatch Tech’s flagship betting brand has partnered with Team Secret.

The agreement between the online bookmaker and Team Spirit centres around a shared commitment to ‘strengthening the global esports community’, according to the firm.

As official betting partner, Parimatch branding will feature in-game and on the team’s jerseys and hoodies, whilst the duo will also produce joint exclusive content across ‘several channels’, as well as organise meet and greet events and ticket giveaways.

Stepan Shulga, Parimatch Head of Esports, said: “Team Secret is a legendary brand for the entire DOTA 2 community since its foundation in 2014. Its exceptional persevering fighting spirit that perfectly matches the Parimatch brand character.

“We are very excited to welcome the team to our partnership roster. Stay tuned to see all the great features this cooperation will bring to life,” said the Parimatch brand representative

Founded in 2014, Team Secret is a successful team in global pro-esports, ranking six in The International since 2018, and winning the International 11 to secure a prize of £2.4m.

Parimatch also emphasised that the team reflects its own international focus, with its players coming from five different countries, including Ukraine, Parimatch’s founding nation, which it has expressed a visible commitment to in the aftermath of the Russian invasion.

“We are honoured to be welcoming Parimatch, one of the leading sports betting brands in the world,” added John Yao, Team Secret CEO.

“Partnering with Parimatch brings new opportunities for Team Secret DOTA and we look forward to working together to deliver unseen and behind the scenes content with the team.”

An active player in international sports, Parimatch has partnered with multiple athletes and teams in traditional sporting fields such as heavyweight world champion boxer Oleksandyr Usyk and Chelsea, Aston Villa and Leicester City football clubs.

However, the group has also been pursuing greater brand visibility in the esports space, which is rapidly growing in popularity – the partnership with Team Secret comes less than a month after Parimatch signed a global deal with 00Nation.

“To announce a partnership with Parimatch is an extremely special moment for all of us,” commented Clement “Puppey” Ivanov, Team Secret DOTA 2 Captain.

“Parimatch opens up exciting opportunities, not only for Team Secret but for all of our fans that enjoy watching our content.”

Follow these links to watch SBC Media’s interviews with Parimatch CEO Maksym Liashko and Deputy CEO Anna Motruk from the SBC Summit Barcelona.