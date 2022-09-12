Share Facebook

Canadian operator BetRegal has launched a new marketing campaign in Ireland, as the firm seeks to increase its exposure in the national betting market.

The series of adverts will be broadcasted across Sky Sports, as part of BetRegal’s sponsorship of the outlet’s nightly sports news wrap up show, featuring three different commercials.

The primary advertisement shows a man dressed in regal attire, drinking from a BetRegal branded mug, watching Sky Sports and checking out the latest odds on his mobile app whilst medieval-esque music plays in the background.

The additional two versions of the advert show the Kingly-character viewing his BetRegal app whilst sipping from the branded mug as the slogan ‘stay informed’ is clearly stated.

📺 Our new TV ad has dropped and we think it's fit for a king!👑 BetRegal is delighted to announce our sponsorship of @SkySportsNews at 10pm in Ireland. pic.twitter.com/E7z66hoOdi — BetRegal Ireland (@BetRegalIE) August 26, 2022

BetRegal CEO, said: “We always want to be partnered with organisations that authentically embody the sporting culture in their market, and this new ad campaign to be aired on Sky Sports, will help us integrate into Ireland’s sports ecosystem and build awareness for our brand.

“We pride ourselves on fitting in and adding value to the partnerships we take on, no matter which market, and the work we are doing in Ireland reflects those values in action.”

In the longer form version, the character is shown getting frustrated at a range of day-to-day activities – such as loading groceries into his car, washing dishes and mowing the lawn with a faulty mower – before settling down with his hot drink and the BetRegal app.

By broadcasting the ads on Sky Sports – a national sports outlet in Ireland showing a range of tournaments popular with Irish audiences, including the Premier League, Rugby Union and Gaelic games such as hurling – the new marketing campaign boosts BetRegal’s presence in the sector.

The Toronto-based firm had already established a branding presence as front-of-jersey sponsor of Irish Premier League club Dundalk FC, gaining further attention when it donated the sponsorship to motor-neurone disease charity Watch Your Back MND in 2018, raising €9,500 for the group.