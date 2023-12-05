Bets & Balance Sheets: Risks and Rewards of Expanding into New Gambling Markets

Share Facebook

SBC Media, in collaboration with Aurum Solutions, has launched the latest three-part series, video podcast, entitled Bets & Balance Sheets, which will look into, M&A activity in the gambling sector, market trends and financial risks and rewards in expanding into new gambling markets.

In the first episode of Bets & Balance Sheets, Vasco Vaz Rodrigues, CMO at Aurum Solutions, is joined by Ivo Doroteia, CEO at Playbook Engineering and Melvin Ritsema, Co-Founder & CEO at Xcite Ventures.

The trio explore the implications of gambling operators expanding into new markets, both domestically and internationally, as well as discussing the risks associated with regulatory differences, cultural considerations, and market saturation, and analyse the potential rewards in terms of revenue growth, diversification, and access to new customer demographics.

Watch the full video podcast below.