As the industry works toward creating a frictionless payment experience that prioritises player safety, SBC Summit Barcelona attendees will gather in the dedicated ‘Payments & Compliance Zone‘ to explore the next generation of payment products and discuss the challenges behind the toughening of compliance standards.

The zone is the perfect space to engage with operator Heads of Payments, Responsible Gambling Managers and Compliance Directors, connect with financial institutions and meet safer-gambling specialists. The exhibition floor will be bustling with leading companies such as Adyen, Aurum Solutions, Damex, FinXP, GBG, HooYu, IDnow, Truelayer, TruNarrative and Trustly, among others.

Even though the industry is flourishing, sports betting and iGaming professionals still have a lot of opportunities to explore and a lot of challenges to overcome. SBC Summit Barcelona will gather some of the most influential industry figures at the dedicated ‘Payments & Compliance Conference stage‘ to discuss pressing issues ranging from the importance of introducing seamless payment solutions to compliance challenges in various markets.

Wednesday, 21 September 2022: ‘Compliance & Market Entry’

Apart from the IMGL Masterclass, featuring sports betting and iGaming legal experts, the conference track will cover several key markets. More specifically:

There will be separate roundtable sessions covering India, Latin America, Canada, Brazil, and Africa, with event attendees welcome to join the debate.

Johan Styren (CEO, Dilanti Media) and Nicolas Lund (Consultant, UmiiUmii) will be among the speakers covering payment, compliance and regulatory requirements and market entry strategies in Japan.

Martin Beranek (General Manager for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, Kindred Group), Christian Madlindl (Managing Director, Magic Sports Media), Silvia Hoppe (Group CMO, Wunderino – Hyperino – Mybet), David Webb (Head of Compliance, SoftConstruct) and Dr Joerg Hofmann (Senior Partner, Melchers Law) will focus on payment, compliance and regulation requirements in the DACH region.

Thursday, 22 September 2022: 'Payments Innovation



The conference track will host a keynote speech delivered by Johan Tjärnberg (CEO, Trustly) and several panels focused on new payment technologies and the necessity of creating a positive payment experience.

Paul Bolton (Payments Director, Rivalry), Chris Smart (SVP – Global Gaming & FX Sectors, emerchantpay), and David Pope (Marketing Director, HooYu) will argue why a convoluted payment withdrawal process can be a killer for player conversion.

Viktoria Soltesz (Founder, PSP Angels), Kamran Hedjri (Founder & Group CEO, PXP Financial), and Mike Goode (CFO, Kwiff) will discuss the importance of regulatory frameworks adapting to the new tech to ensure the evolution of the payment journey.

Isabelle Delisle (Head of Group Payments, Pinnacle), Gabriele Griesbachter (Global Head of Payments & Compliance, Entain), Rahul Das (Director of Payments, LiveScore), and Vasilije Lekovic (VP Gaming, Trustly) will discuss how they prioritise conversion, cost and customer friction in the payment process.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “Payments and compliance issues are at the epicentre of the discussion for every single company operating in the industry. With the introduction of new payment technologies and the evolution of compliance standards that require time and effort to adapt, we are thrilled to have a dedicated zone and conference stage to give our attendees a platform to learn about the latest developments in the above areas.”

SBC Summit Barcelona is taking place between September 20-22. The Early Bird ticket will grant you access to SBC’s biggest ever exhibition conference content for only €350 — the deal expires on August 26.