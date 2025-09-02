Share Facebook

As Boomerang Partners enters its second season as an official partner of Italian football giants AC Milan, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Anton Eshtokin tells SBC News that the deal has been incredibly impactful and will continue to be throughout the current campaign.

SBC: After the first full year of the partnership. How has your deal with AC Milan impacted on Boomerang Partners business?

Our strategic partnership with AC Milan has transformed our brand’s visibility and how deeply we connect with our audience. In just our first year together, we saw sports traffic grow by 194% YoY. That’s not all. Our brand loyalty rose 23%, and interest in sports from our audience increased 81%. These stats show we’re hitting the mark with our vision of blending innovation and our deep love for sports.

But it’s not just about the numbers. We’ve powered over 30 exclusive campaigns with affiliate partners, generated more than 1,000 media mentions, and reached over 320 million people globally. On our platforms alone, content tied to AC Milan hit over 1 million impressions. And let’s not forget the human element: we sent 200+ affiliate partners to San Siro Stadium last season, including that iconic AC Milan vs. Inter FC derby in February. I still remember the excitement from partners who’d never experienced a live match there — it’s moments like these that turn transactions into real relationships.

Year Two is just the beginning. This partnership validated our focus on sports as a driver of trust and growth. We share AC Milan’s values of ambition and pushing boundaries, and that’s why I’m so optimistic. The foundation we’ve built isn’t just about ROI; it’s about creating something lasting. With what we’ve achieved so far, I’m confident we’ll keep raising the bar, surprising the affiliate world, and showing the industry what’s possible when passion meets strategy.

Your share of sports traffic grew by 194% since June 2024. How much of that growth is related to the AC Milan deal? Are there any other specific strategies or activations that could have also driven that surge?

Those results show we’re on the right track with how we’re developing our business. The AC Milan partnership is a big part of our sports-focused strategy and really brings that strategy to life. But like any smart business, we’re taking a comprehensive approach to the sports segment. Sponsorship is important, sure, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle.

The growth in sports traffic within our affiliate ecosystem is also tied to many other key factors. These include smart trading, a professional customer care service that creates comfortable conditions for online sports betting, and sports-focused marketing that goes beyond sponsorship, implementing a truly comprehensive strategy. Additionally, we have robust, in-depth analytics handled by our in-house BI team. This data is available to each of our affiliate partners, allowing them to build their own effective traffic strategies.

So, the growth we’ve discussed is the result of many business mechanisms working in harmony within a clearly defined strategy. It fully aligns with the interests and passions of the entire Boomerang Partners team, fuelling enthusiasm and effective work, and allows us to confidently plan new business goals.

What are the core values behind the Golden Boomerang Awards? How do you think they contribute to the affiliate ecosystem?

The Golden Boomerang Awards is one of the most important networking initiatives for Boomerang Partners. It is a platform that’s far more than just a competition. We wanted to create a space where participants could showcase their talent, ambition, and expertise, and gain the recognition they deserve. In 2024, 226 teams competed in the first season across 11 categories. The feedback was excellent, so in 2025, we returned with an even bigger, more representative tournament. It ran from February to May 2025, with the top 30 teams traveling to Milan in May. There, at the iconic San Siro Stadium, we held a grand awards ceremony combined with an exclusive networking event and charity auction. Participants enjoyed three days of unforgettable “Money-can’t-buy” experiences, including the chance to connect with industry leaders in one of the world’s most beautiful cities.

It’s important to understand that the Golden Boomerang Awards benefits not just us (thanks to it, we foster a strong, loyal global affiliate community), but the entire industry. We’re constantly developing cutting-edge products and strategies, and inspiring the market to move forward. GBA is one way we achieve this, as it motivates, creates opportunities, and rewards success. So, it’s not just a tournament, it’s not just awards, it’s a comprehensive event and a very complex project.

What was the inspiration behind creating the Golden Boomerang League, and how do you envision it complementing the Awards?

When we launched the Golden Boomerang Awards, we planned for this initiative to keep evolving. It’s becoming (and will continue to become) an increasingly large-scale and prestigious platform for affiliate teams worldwide.

It’s no surprise that compared to 2024, participation in 2025 grew significantly (400+ teams vs. 226). The industry is embracing GBA and viewing it as a landmark event with high status and value for participants.

We were impressed by the results of the 2025 Golden Boomerang Awards. Boomerang received a wealth of positive, even enthusiastic, feedback from all sides: media, industry experts, thought leaders, and AC Milan representatives. Also, AC Milan Legend Andrea Pirlo himself spoke very highly of it.

But the most important outcome, of course, has been the feedback from our affiliate partners and the commercial results we’ve already achieved thanks to this event. All of this inspired us to launch a kind of preparatory tournament, where the winner will earn a ticket to the next, third season of the Golden Boomerang Awards.

With the 2025 Golden Boomerang League, we’re solving several goals. First, it allows us to maintain year-round engagement with GBA. Second, we’re giving even smaller affiliate teams a platform to compete on equal footing with our partners and gain a chance to qualify for the Golden Boomerang Awards, which in turn is the highest league of Boomerang Partners (to borrow sports terminology).

The competition brings a gamification element to the segment. How has it helped drive affiliate performance?

It’s important to understand that the Golden Boomerang Awards isn’t just a tournament at its core. It’s part of a broader, comprehensive project that also includes a large-scale awards ceremony at a top-tier venue and a series of exclusive networking events.

GBA participants aren’t just competing and showcasing their expertise on a global scale, trying to win awards and gain industry recognition. They also gain intangible value from participating, thanks to access to VIP experiences. For example, in May 2025, finalists of the 2025 Golden Boomerang Awards gained such access to the AC Milan Museum at the famous San Siro Stadium. They also got to interact with a global football icon, Andrea Pirlo, who was one of the evening’s main guests and presented awards in 11 categories.

In other words, for Boomerang Partners, the Golden Boomerang Awards are a unique way to strengthen relationships with our affiliate partners. This allows us to aim for strong results not just during the tournament, but also over the long term after it’s over, which aligns with both our and their interests.

You have not only been shortlisted in six categories for the inaugural Affiliate Leaders Awards, but also as Rising Star in Sports Betting at the SBC Awards 2025. What gives you an edge over the competition within the iGaming space?

Our key advantage lies in effectively combining our sports-first DNA with a data-driven model. We don’t just provide offers — we co-create value with affiliate partners, from launching custom SEO projects to eventually transferring these projects into their operational management.

Reputational assets also play a major role in our success. Strategic partnerships like the one with AC Milan, the VIP experience we deliver to affiliate partners, and our own annual Golden Boomerang Awards all boost brand recognition and loyalty. Equally important is our robust, strategically calibrated marketing, which allows us to effectively communicate Boomerang Partners’ values, advantages, and growth opportunities.

Another cornerstone of our strategy is the retention framework we’ve meticulously developed. It enables Boomerang to boost LTV and RevShare predictability. We also prioritise continuous product enhancement — no detail is overlooked — and deep analysis of our target audience to ensure everything aligns perfectly.

Industry awards are important to us as indicators that we’ve chosen the right direction and strategy. They serve as additional, compelling proof to affiliate partners of our reliability and strengths. Recognition at the highest industry level matters, but it’s never been an end in itself for Boomerang Partners. Ultimately, our strategic goal remains unchanged: delivering joint business results with our affiliate partners.