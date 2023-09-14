Share Facebook

Attendees of SBC Summit Latinoamérica, taking place from 31 October to 2 November, can anticipate sessions exploring two facets of the Latin American gambling landscape: lotteries and iGaming.



On one hand, panellists will analyse the sustained appeal of lotteries, which, despite their traditional roots, continuously adapt to the evolving landscape. On the other hand, they will delve into the role of online casinos, which, although not as widely embraced in Latin American markets, are steadily gaining traction due to the increasing interest of major operators in the region.

The ‘Lotteries & iGaming’ sessions are planned for the event’s second main day, which falls on November 2. They will feature participants from operators, game suppliers, state lotteries, non-governmental organizations, and even a national tourism chamber.

The ‘Lotteries in LATAM: Digitalization and Regulation’ panel provides insights into the regulatory landscape across different Latin American countries, where both federal and subnational lotteries play a pivotal role in large player markets. Esteemed panellists, including Javier Milian (President, Loteria Nacional de Beneficencia de El Salvador), Eduardo Sevilla Echevarría (Director, General Directorate of Casino Games and Slot Machines of Peru), Esmeralda Britton (President, Junta de Proteccion Social – Costa Rica), along with moderator Rodrigo Cigliutti (Executive Director, CIBELAE), will delve into the evolving regulations in various Latin American nations. They will explore whether the digitalization of lotteries signals the need for increased oversight or if the future remains uncertain, lacking concrete plans.



The speakers of the ‘Online Casino Content in a Sports and Retail Culture’ panel discussion will convene to explore the pivotal role of online casino content within the traditional entertainment landscape in Latin American countries, where the influence of sports betting and retail gaming holds dominance. Tony Plaskow (Founder, Pixiu Gaming), Elliot Banks (Sales Director, IGP), and Seth Schorr (CEO, Fifth Street Gaming) will step back to examine the evolving reality, where operators are drawn to the region and reshape the dynamics. The panellists will delve into how operators complement sports betting and retail offerings and whether Latin America is on the cusp of a new era in entertainment, one that provides greater opportunities for the online casino industry.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC said: “Here, we truly have an opportunity to explore how the ‘traditional’ can be reimagined and contemplate how the ‘novel’ can be adjusted to be welcomed and embraced. These conversations encompass various facets, spanning from regulation to marketing and a deep understanding of cultural nuances. We are thrilled to present diverse perspectives that can expand everyone’s perspectives on this topic.”

SBC Summit Latinoamérica is the premier conference and trade show for senior executives within the Latin American betting and gaming sector. This event is scheduled to be held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Miami, welcoming a diverse gathering of over 3,000 attendees who possess both a keen interest in and expertise concerning the region.

Event participants will have the opportunity to network and form connections within the expansive exhibition floor hosting 70 exhibitors. Furthermore, they will have the opportunity to hear from more than 150 speakers, who will share their expertise on various topics, including specific regional markets, regulatory challenges, the optimal utilization of emerging technologies, player protection, advertising standards, the role of sports teams, and much more.

