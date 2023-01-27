Share Facebook

As ICE 2023 moves ever closer in the betting and gaming industry calendar, SBC News has been chatting to some of the participants to find out more about what they have planned at ExCel London.

Today, it’s the turn of Steven Spartinos, Co-CEO of virtual sports and instant win game specialist Kiron Interactive, who detailed some of the new products visitors can see at the company’s booth.

SBC: With the event returning to its full size and traditional February slot following last year’s slightly-muted April affair, what are you looking forward to most at this year’s ICE?

Steven Spartinos: As with every year, we’re really looking forward to seeing the industry all together in one place. We’ll be in our same position, stand no S2-110, ready to welcome delegates old and new, with an exciting line-up of products on display. The visitor and exhibitor numbers should be back to pre-Covid levels, bringing a renewed energy which I look forward to.

SBC: Do you think the industry is in better shape now because of the challenges previously faced?

SS: The challenges of the past few years have certainly made us more adaptive, but we’ve also seen the usual resilience that we enjoy in our industry. The same drive and innovation remain, however, and we’ll be seeing the fruits of that at this year’s show once more.

SBC: What do you intend to showcase at ICE London 2023?

SS: We’ll have our entire portfolio of content available for visitors to get their hands on, including several highlights. Our instant win games, which have gained significant traction as a bridge between sports betting and casino-style games and have been incredibly popular, will feature prominently, including the already available iGoal and Up n’ Down.

We’re set to preview our new Champions League game, which follows the same format as the hugely popular World Cup Tournaments title that was released for last November’s festival of football.

Alongside new product launches, we’re upgrading our existing portfolio, including our high-performing flagship football title, GOAL. It will benefit from a raft of exciting new updates, including graphic enhancements, making the overall experience more realistic and immersive for players.

Rounding up our set perfectly, we will offer a first look at our upcoming instant win games which include iGoal lite, instant win Cricket and instant win racing games.

Visit Kiron Interactive at booth S2-110 at ICE London, 7-9 February 2023.