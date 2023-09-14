James Murray to head Kiron’s European market developments

Share Facebook

Kiron Interactive has appointed James Murray as the company’s new Head of New Business Development.

Murray will now assume a ‘pivotal role’ in driving the virtual sports and numbers games supplier’s further expansion into the European market.

Steven Spartinos, Kiron Co-CEO, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome James to the team. With his wealth of industry experience across a range of leading Gaming companies, James will be leading the charge in further developing and expanding Kiron’s footprint in the European territory.

“His appointment is poised to drive substantial growth and further success for Kiron Interactive, which we are excited to realise.”

The firm expects the new hire to draw upon his ‘rich industry experience’ in both international and local markets, with notable roles at companies such as Mitek Systems, Northern Lights Gaming and Games Global.

Murray also previously served as Head of Sales at Storm Gaming Technology, a leading manufacturer of digital land-based gaming solutions and an online content supplier in the UK.

Murray added on his new role: “I’m delighted to be joining Kiron Interactive, a pioneer and front-runner in innovation within the virtual sports sector.

“Kiron’s dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions and its commitment to providing world-class gaming experiences align perfectly with my own outlook.

“This next step comes at a particularly opportune time with both Kiron and the industry set for significant progress and I look forward to contributing to this growth.’’

Kiron Interactive will be appearing at SBC Summit Barcelona next week at stand MR5.