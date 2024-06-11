Share Facebook

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has announced that Julie Harrington will end her tenure as CEO of UK racing’s governing body at the end of the year.

Harrington will complete four years as Chief Executive of the BHA, during which she led the organisation through regulatory transitions and significant changes to its operations and stakeholder relationships.

As the former Chief Executive of UK Cycling, Harrington took over the BHA in 2020, succeeding long-term incumbent Nick Rust.

During her tenure, she spearheaded key projects related to the BHA’s governance of UK racing’s value chain and established a new cross-industry strategy for the sport’s long-term sustainability.

Harrington led the BHA’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting all levels of UK racing impacted by the global crisis.

She also launched a new People Strategy, introducing the Horseracing Industry People Board to promote diversity and broaden the inclusion of those working in UK racing.

Harrington stated, “With so much now in place to develop and grow the Industry Strategy, which will secure a brighter future for British horseracing, it feels like the right time to move on and let someone else steer the sport through its next exciting phase.

“It has been a huge privilege to lead the BHA during a period of real change as the sport developed and implemented shared strategies for a sustainable future, and we have been able to speak with one united voice.

“British Horseracing is a cornerstone of our sporting and cultural heritage. I am forever thankful for the opportunity to be a part of it, both during my tenures at Northern Racing, on the BHA Board, and as CEO of the BHA. I wish it every success in the years to come.”

The BHA will recruit a new executive leadership team as Joe Saumarez Smith will step down as Chair at the end of May 2025. The recruitment process for his replacement began last month.

A new executive team will finalise the terms of a new levy structure in partnership with UK operators. This directive was left out of the Gambling Review by DCMS and will be conducted by the BHA and related parties.

Praising Harrington, Joe Saumarez Smith said, “Four years at the top of any sport demands total focus, concentration, and enormous energy. Julie has delivered all of these, even in a challenging stakeholder and political environment. The BHA Board and I fully understand why she has decided to step down now and wish her every success in her future roles.”

“Julie has been a fantastic Chief Executive for the BHA and has done a tremendous amount for the industry since her appointment. We have been lucky to have her in charge, and she will be difficult to replace. I am grateful she agreed to stay on until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition as we recruit her replacement.”

In May, providing her final statement as CEO of the BHA, Harrington cited that the governing body had accepted the UK Gambling Commission’s (UKGC) light-touch threshold of £150 affordability checks to be applied to customers.

However, the BHA remains steadfast that its support for affordability checks is dependent on the success of the UKGC’s pilot programme to test that the application of checks remains unintrusive for the majority of recreational customers.