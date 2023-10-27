Brazil publishes key operator requirements for market entry

Share Facebook

Brazil is taking a significant step forward in launching its federal online gambling marketplace. This afternoon, the Ministry of Finance published Ordinance No. 1330, which provides comprehensive requirements for businesses operating within the market.

As announced in the Ministry’s official gazette, all operators interested in entering the market are required to declare their intentions within 30 days—a measure aimed at “expediting the government’s authorisation process.”

The entry requirements specify that operators must establish ‘specific service centers’ to provide necessary support to customers.

According to SBC Noticias, the ordinance outlines certain restrictions: “The legal text prohibits granting concessions to companies with shareholders, directors, and corporate members who are professional athletes, members of technical committees, referees, and directors of national sports teams, as well as to companies without a subsidiary in Brazil.”

All applicants must uphold the industry’s integrity and adhere to ethical and lawful standards. Operators are mandated to diligently monitor and promptly report any irregular or suspicious transactions to the Financial Activities Control Council (COAF).

Safer Gambling is highlighted as a crucial entry requirement. Operators must implement preventative measures against gambling addiction and customer indebtedness.

Additionally, operators must showcase all customer safeguards, as access to iGaming platforms is restricted to individuals over 18 years old. Operators are also required to provide tools for setting playtime limits, loss limits, break periods, and self-exclusion options.

Regarding payments, platforms are prohibited from employing third-party payment methods for user transactions.

The ordinance concludes with a focus on advertising, stating that all marketing and player communications must adhere to socially responsible practices. Clear restrictions and guidelines have been established to ensure that advertisement content is not deceptive and promotes a culture of responsible betting.

The Ministry has stated that the requirements of this ordinance take effect immediately upon publication. Businesses interested in entering the market must submit a signed declaration and form to the specified email address: [email protected].