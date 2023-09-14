SBC Summit Barcelona: A Gateway to Global Opportunities

Share Facebook

15,000 delegates from every corner of the industry are set to gather at the highly anticipated SBC Summit Barcelona to discuss the latest developments in sports betting and iGaming in global markets, as well as the technological advancements redefining the industry.



The global betting and iGaming show is scheduled to be held at the Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc from the 19th to the 21st of September. The summit will offer attendees access to an 80-hour conference agenda, an expansive exhibition floor showcasing the latest products from over 350 brands, and numerous networking opportunities.

This year, SBC has doubled the size of its exhibition floor to accommodate exhibitor demand, with the area now encompassing an impressive 38,000 square meters.

With 350 global brands exhibiting, delegates will be able to familiarise themselves and engage with a plethora of the hottest game releases, technologies and the latest products and services on offer.

To ensure smooth navigation across the summit, the floor space has been divided into five distinct zones, each dedicated to a specific industry vertical: Sports Betting, Casino & iGaming, Payments & Compliance, Affiliate, Media & Marketing and Emerging Tech.

As an addition to this year’s exhibition floor, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in industry ‘meet-ups’. Delegates can choose to join various meet-ups, including the Global Gaming Women Breakfast, Meet the Affiliates, and the Payment Expert meet-up. Additionally, there will be a range of region-specific meet-ups, such as those focused on the US & Canada, Latin America & Brazil, Africa, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Each of the zones will feature networking areas and conference stages. In addition to the five zone-specific stages, there will be two additional conference rooms hosting the following tracks: Leadership (Day 1) and Global Gaming (Day 2) on Stage 1 and Sponsorship, Marketing & Data (Day 1) and Player Protection (Day 2) on Stage 4.

Therefore, throughout the event, the delegates seeking to broaden their understanding of critical industry issues will gain access to an extensive programme spread across seven stages and encompassing 14 distinct conference tracks. Discussions will revolve around a diverse array of topics including global market opportunities, sports betting and casino innovation, cutting-edge technologies revolutionising the industry, iGaming trends, affiliate marketing trends, and everything in between.

The star-studded lineup of 450 of the industry’s brightest experts includes two exclusive keynote panels featuring pioneering tech authority and best-selling author Matthew Ball, as well as Flutter International CEO, Daniel Taylor.

The speaker list also includes notable personalities such as Jesper Svensson (CEO Operations Betsson Group), Gustaf Hagman (CEO & Co-Founder LeoVegas Group), Paris Smith (Advisor, Pinnacle Sports), Fabio Schiavolin (CEO, Snailtech), Fredrik Wastenson (CEO, Svenska Spel), Maarja Pärt (CEO, Yolo Group), Alexander Martin (CEO, SKS365), Sam Sadi (CEO, LiveScore Group), Jesper Soegaard (CEO & Co-founder Better Collective), Francesco Postiglione (CEO Casumo Holdings Ltd), Livia Troise (CEO, Betmais) and more.

The ‘Future of Technology’ conference track will also host the First Pitch Startup Competition, powered by Yolo Investments, set to take place on Wednesday, 20th September. Five industry startups will pitch their products to a panel of expert judges and battle it out for a prize fund worth over €60,000, to aid in their development plans.

In addition to the comprehensive conference panels, this year’s summit will introduce an exciting addition to the agenda: 30 themed roundtable discussions. Each table will be overseen by an expert moderator and cover either critical industry topics or some of the most promising global markets, in a unique format designed to promote active engagement and interactive problem-solving.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “The team have spent a vast amount of time implementing last year’s feedback, and therefore there are a multitude of new additions to this year’s summit for delegates to experience. Whether it is the exciting festival zone or the roundtable sessions, we hope to continue our journey of facilitating an environment that spurs collaboration, discussion and growth within the industry.”

In the evening, the delegates with full event access will be given the chance to visit some of the hottest venues in Barcelona and network with the industry elite in a relaxed, lavish and most importantly, fun environment.

Evening networking events include the Official Opening Party Sponsored by Endorphina, held at the iconic Fira, Plaça de l’Univers, (19th September), the Official Networking Party, taking place at the Pasha & Opium, (20th September) and the Official Closing Party, bringing the event to a close at the Ikibana Sarrià, (21st September).

This year’s SBC Awards 2023 ceremony, which celebrates the industry’s finest, will take place at the iconic Caves Codorníu, the oldest and leading cava company in Spain. The ceremony will take place on Thursday, September 21st and will be hosted by Kirsty Gallacher and football legend Clarence Seedorf.

Please note that a separate ticket is required to attend the SBC Awards 2023 ceremony (currently sold out)

