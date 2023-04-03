SBC Leaders Magazine: leading the US on the ‘path to profitability’

It’s been almost five years since the US gambling industry opened up for business, and since May 2018, we have seen tremendous growth across the market with some big players taking the lead in asserting market dominance.

One such player has been FanDuel, which recently emerged as the first US gambling company to reach profitability – considerably earlier than expected too. The brains behind it all? Its CEO Amy Howe.

Howe fronts our latest edition of SBC Leaders Magazine as she walks us through her leadership of FanDuel and the journey towards profitability.

She tells us about her career to date, finding the ‘FanDuel edge’ to stand out from the crowd and the rationale behind such decisions as sunsetting the term ‘risk free betting’.

In our sports betting section, BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt places a heavy focus on responsible gambling efforts as he takes a look at comparisons between the US market and Europe – pointing out the dos, and more importantly the do nots, for regulation.

Entain’s Martin Lycka also takes a look at safer gambling efforts as he shares his views on what is needed to achieve the highest standards for player protection.

Bill Miller places the regulated market under a cautionary spotlight, warning of the threats posed by black-market operators. He explains why illegal actors can have a negative impact on both players and regulated companies – with unlicensed operators estimated to cost the regulated sector upwards of $44bn.

In this magazine, we’ve covered everything from tribal gaming and sports betting regulation, right the way through to responsible gambling and cloud technology. We’ve also taken a look at the nascent Canadian and Latin American markets.

For Canada, Ontario has been the ‘word du jour’. Pinnacle CEO Paris Smith discusses the reasons behind the company’s expansion into the Great White North and the opportunities for growth within the sports betting space.

Our Latin America section shines a spotlight on Brazil, Chile and Puerto Rico as we look at regulatory developments, marketing activations and landmark partnerships in the region.

Carlos Silva, Attorney and Corporate Affairs Manager of Dreams, gives his review of the igaming landscape in Chile as he analyses the challenges currently facing the market and the growing demands from licensed operators.

Ismael Vega, General Manager of Casino Metro, speaks about the company’s partnership with Caesars, what relevance both companies give to responsible initiatives and what type of betting offer players can expect as the industry continues to develop on both a local and regional level.

We also cover all things payments, gaming and lottery in Issue 25 of SBC Leaders Magazine.

You can read the full magazine HERE