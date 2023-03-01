Share Facebook

The 26th edition of the Canadian Gaming Summit, a prominent Canada-focused industry event, is set to offer a more robust conference agenda than ever before thanks to the event’s new management by SBC, a recognized leader in providing industry conference content and educational value to attendees.

Scheduled for June 13-15, 2023, the event will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre and will delve into the Canadian industry’s potential for growth and innovation.

The roster of speakers boasts over 150 Canadian industry specialists, including Amanda Brewer (Country Manager Canada, Kindred), Aubrey Levy (SVP Content & Marketing, TheScore), Cassie Brickman (Managing Director, Betting Hero), Dale Hooper (General Manager Canada, FanDuel), Kris Abbott (Country Manager, Betano Canada), Megan Chayka (Co-Founder, Stathletes Inc), Owen Welsh (Associate Vice President, Global Partnerships, Canadian Football League), Scott Vanderwel (CEO, PointsBet Canada) and Scott Woodgate (VP Canada, BetMGM) among others.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of SBC, said: “This agenda is particularly compelling because it reflects on the current state of the industry in Canada and draws upon lessons learned from both the past year and more mature markets. We’re excited to delve into the specifics of other provinces beyond Ontario, offering valuable insights into how we can modernize the industry while prioritizing responsible practices.”

The ‘Leaders’ and ‘Land-based’ tracks will explore iGaming innovation in Canada, share regulator insights from Ontario, examine expansion opportunities for provinces, and discuss the convergence of land-based, lottery, and iGaming experiences. Topics also include emerging technologies in land-based casinos, reflections on lessons learned from community and charitable gaming, and a debate on First Nations partnerships through various models.

The ‘Growth and Leadership’ track will host roundtable discussions on regulatory and market developments in various Canadian provinces, showcase the ‘First Pitch’ start-up competition and cover topics such as the collaboration with lotteries and crown corporations, responsible gaming, international investment, and social responsibility and ESG within the industry.

The ‘Sports Betting track’ will cover a range of topics, including the provincial rollout of sports betting in Canada, collaborations between operators and regulatory bodies to ensure integrity in sports betting, partnerships between Canadian teams, leagues, and sportsbooks, content innovation, and the potential growth of esports betting.

The ‘Affiliates & Advertising’ track will discuss how affiliates can successfully launch in the Canadian iGaming market by understanding Canadian audience preferences. It will offer regulatory advertising and marketing guidance and discuss how to maximize customer conversions, use data for customer engagement, and engage in responsible partnerships. The track will also feature insights into the Canadian market by comparing it to the more mature European markets.

The ‘iGaming’ track will cover topics such as player engagement, user experience, the convergence of charitable and iGaming in online bingo, Canadian gaming laws, game mechanics, lessons learned from international operators entering the Canadian market, and sourcing diverse talent for local offices.”

Finally, the ‘Payments & Compliance’ track panels will cover topics such as customer choice in adopting cashless systems, how to work with financial institutions and investors, payment technology’s role in customer acquisition and loyalty, modernizing anti-money laundering regulations, alternative currencies, and cybersecurity.

“The agenda topics address current problems and offer solutions. A variety of formats, including keynotes, panels, debates, and roundtable sessions, add to the conference’s appeal, making it a must-attend for everyone operating in or interested in the Canadian market,” Sojmark added.

Visit the Canadian Gaming Summit website to access the conference agenda and purchase your tickets at the Super Early Bird discount of CA$695.