Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn



SBC Summit 2025 will provide delegates with a comprehensive overview of the latest developments shaping Asian sports betting and iGaming, delivered through its new Emerging Markets conference track.

On Thursday, 18 September 2025, at the Feira Internacional de Lisboa (FIL), the stage will bring together Asia’s leading industry figures to examine a market valued at over $18.3 billion last year. Sessions will cover how operators can navigate compliance across the continent’s diverse jurisdictions, whether India is moving towards a regulated market, and if the wider Asia-Pacific region represents the next major opportunity for international businesses.

The Asia-focused track will mark the culmination of three days of conference action on the Emerging Markets Stage. Day one will explore opportunities in Africa, and day two will analyse the markets of Eurasia and the Middle East.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and founder of SBC, said: “If you’re building a global gaming business, you can’t afford to ignore Asia. This track makes it clear why the region belongs at the center of every long-term growth strategy.

“Asia needs a platform where regulators, operators, suppliers, and investors can talk openly. SBC is proud to provide that space, and the Emerging Markets stage is the centerpiece of that effort.”

Opening the discussion is the panel Asia: Navigating Regulation, Opportunity and Uncertainty, which will take an in-depth look at the regulatory landscape across the entire region. Here, industry experts Rory Anderson (Consultant, 12BET), Paul Fox (Chairman & Founder, Claymore Solutions), Lau Kok Keng (Head of Intellectual Property, Sports & Gaming, Rajah & Tan Singapore), Yuta Romanchenko (CBDO, Big Idea), and panel moderator Rosalind Wade (CEO, WinnaMedia) will explore contrasting jurisdictions, from the rise of alternative betting in India to Macau’s entrenched land-based sector, while also assessing which countries are most primed for investment and market entry.

India’s Regulatory Roadmap: The Next Decade for Gaming will shine a spotlight on the country’s complex state-by-state framework and the legal divide between games of skill and games of chance, which has created a unique environment: fantasy sports, lottery, and horse racing have flourished, while online gaming and traditional sports betting remain largely restricted. Bringing together Ranjana Adhikari (Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co Advocates & Solicitors), Anton Kaszubowski (Managing Director, SBC Advisory), and Japneet Singh Sethi (Chief Growth Officer – South Asia, iGaming NDA), the panel will explore whether the industry is moving toward meaningful regulation or if the grey market will continue to dominate.

The panel Philippines: Life after POGOs will bring together Dominique Laconico (President & CEO, MegaBet+ & Scorebet), Keith McDonnell (Director, KMI Group), Joe Pisano (CEO, Jade Gaming), and Marie Antonette “Tonet” Quiogue (Principal, Arden Consult) to examine the country’s shift from offshore gaming operators (POGOs) to the newly introduced PIGOs. The discussion will explore whether this transition makes the Philippines Asia’s first truly regulated market, the continuing role of PAGCOR, the fate of overseas populations once served by POGOs and the lessons other Asian jurisdictions can draw from this model.

The SBC Summit 2025 agenda also includes the Global Markets stage, which will provide a focused look at the world’s most profitable sports betting and iGaming markets. Over the course of three days, delegates will gain insights into strategies for market entry and expansion in Latin America & Brazil, Western Europe and North America.

Get your tickets for SBC Summit 2025 today!

Choose from three pass types: VIP Event Pass, Expo+ Pass, or Expo Only Pass. Please note that an Expo Only Pass does not include access to conference panels.

Take advantage of our Group Pass discount to get tickets for just €400 each instead of the standard €600 rate when you buy three or more passes (perfect for bringing the team!)

Operators and affiliates may be eligible for a complimentary pass — simply apply and allow up to three working days for our team to process your request.