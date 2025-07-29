Randi Zuckerberg to Make Three Key Appearances at SBC Summit 2025

Share Facebook

Randi Zuckerberg, tech powerhouse, media entrepreneur, and AI advocate, will take the stage at SBC Summit 2025, sharing unfiltered thoughts across a series of sessions designed to inspire as much as inform.

From launching ‘Facebook Live’ and founding the creative arts platform HUG, to winning three Tony awards and hosting her own SiriusXM radio show, Randi Zuckerberg has long stood at the intersection of technology, media, and entrepreneurship.

Randi Zuckerberg first rose to prominence as one of Facebook’s earliest employees, where she led key marketing initiatives and played a pivotal role in launching ‘Facebook Live’, redefining how the world interacts and engages with live content online.

Building on her success in Silicon Valley, Zuckerberg took an entrepreneurial leap in 2013 by founding Zuckerberg Media, a boutique media and production company focused on creating content and experiences at the intersection of technology, business, and the arts. With work spanning television, digital media, books, theatre and live events, the company has become known for championing underrepresented voices and future-facing storytelling.

Continuing her mission to empower creatives in the tech space, Zuckerberg launched HUG in 2022, a community-driven platform, helping artists become entrepreneurs through Web3, AI, NFTs and blockchain. Under her leadership, HUG has grown into a global community of 20,000 artists across 160 countries, awarding over $200,000 in grants and scholarships. HUG has also secured landmark partnerships for its creatives with global brands such as L’Oréal, Sotheby’s, MoMA, Mastercard, and the United Nations.

Beyond tech and business, Zuckerberg has made her mark in media, arts, and sports. She’s a three-time Tony Award winner for Hadestown, Oklahoma!, and The Inheritance, hosts the SiriusXM show ‘Randi Zuckerberg Means Business’, and is an accomplished runner with several marathons and podium finishes in ultra-marathons.

On Tuesday, 16 September, Zuckerberg will open the conference programme at Lisbon’s MEO Arena with a Super Stage keynote titled “Move Fast and Break Things: Learning from Disruption.”

Blending Silicon Valley experience with Broadway flair, Zuckerberg will use her keynote to offer lessons on turning bold ideas into scalable ventures, plus practical insights on navigating the worlds of AI, crypto, and blockchain.

In addition to her Super Stage keynote, Zuckerberg will also take part in two key elements that define the SBC Summit experience: the AI Academy — part of the newly launched Tech Academies — and the exclusive C-level SBC Leaders Summit, which brings together the industry’s most influential figures ahead of the main event.

On Monday, 15 September, SBC Leaders Summit attendees will be treated to an exclusive keynote, as she distils years of tech leadership into actionable insights on AI, Web3, and crypto. The session will offer clear, executive-level takeaways on where these technologies are creating value and how to position your business to take advantage.

On Tuesday, 16 September, she will host a live Q&A as part of SBC Summit’s AI Academy — one of the newly introduced Tech Academies designed to offer hands-on, interactive learning for those looking to deepen their understanding of the tech landscape. The session will build on her previous appearances and give attendees the chance to ask direct questions about AI, whether sparked by her talks or their own curiosity.



Discussing Zuckerberg’s upcoming appearance, CEO & Founder of SBC, Rasmus Sojmark, said: “Randi’s journey is proof that you don’t have to choose between tech and creativity. She is a woman of many talents, and she has also been at the table where decisions were made that shaped how the world connects online. This is exactly the kind of voice we want to bring into the conversation at our flagship event.”

SBC Summit will return to Lisbon on 16–18 September, bringing together 30,000 global industry professionals under one roof.

