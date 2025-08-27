SBC Summit Tbilisi Conference Agenda Maps Path to Growth in Eastern Europe & Central Asia

Share Facebook

This October, SBC Summit Tbilisi 2025 returns to Georgia with an enhanced conference agenda that connects the industry to the expertise and insights of local Eastern European and Central Asian leaders, helping delegates succeed in these markets.

Co-hosted with SMH Global, a Georgia-based company at the crossroads of sports, media, and iGaming, the summit will once again take place at the Sheraton Grand Tbilisi Metechi Palace on 15–16 October.

With over 50 speakers, the two-day agenda will cover local marketing, regulatory hurdles, and talent development, offering delegates the expertise needed to build stronger operations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

Commenting on this year’s conference agenda, Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said: “We’ve worked closely with SMH and a group of local experts who really understand the region to shape this agenda. They know how to connect with Eastern European players, why crypto has taken off in gaming here, and how sports icons influence the way fans engage. It’s their stories and expertise that make the program in Tbilisi so valuable.”

Day One will dig into the realities of entering and growing in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Panels will explore what it really takes to win over players from a marketing perspective, while others will examine how operators can navigate multi-jurisdictional compliance, balancing taxation, GDPR, and responsible gambling rules without losing efficiency.

Beyond regulation, discussions will look at how traditional casinos are reinventing themselves, from integrating digital products to keeping pace with changing player expectations. The day will conclude with a candid discussion on the rise of cryptocurrency in iGaming, asking whether it is truly a game-changer for payments and trust or a risk that requires careful management.

Day Two will turn the spotlight to sports and player engagement. Panels will unpack how athletes and sports icons influence fan communities, shape responsible play, and build brand trust, with case studies of successful collaborations between gaming brands and top stars. Discussions will then move into the rise of esports and fantasy sports, asking whether these interactive formats are the key to winning over younger, more skill-driven audiences.

Experts will also dig into gamification, from leaderboards and missions to loyalty programmes, and debate which mechanics truly keep players engaged long term. Later in the day, attention will shift to the region’s growing reputation as a talent hub, with speakers sharing how companies are recruiting and retaining top tech and product talent from Georgia, Armenia, Ukraine, and beyond. The program will close on the power of sport itself, exploring how major events like the World Cup and Olympics fuel massive betting activity, and how sponsorships are reshaping the global sports economy.

Looking ahead to this year’s summit, Sojmark added: “For me, the real value of this agenda is its practicality. Delegates will leave with ideas they can put into practice across Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Just as importantly, it’s about looking ahead, thinking about the region’s future role in the industry and how businesses can start preparing for it today.”

