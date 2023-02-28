Fortuna Entertainment Group upgrades esports offering with BETER deal

Share Facebook

BETER will enhance Fortuna Entertainment Group’s (FEG) product portfolio after agreeing to supply an esports odds feed and full coverage of esports events and tournaments to the operator.

Through the new agreement, FEG will gain access to coverage of 25,000 live events each year. This is in addition to a number of BETER’s in-house ESportsBattle tournaments across 4 disciplines: efootball, ebasketball, ehockey and CS:GO.

Evgeniy Bekker, BETER Esports General Manager, said: “We are delighted that FEG has chosen us as its esports odds supplier. Working with leading operators gives us an excellent opportunity to continue driving the igaming industry with the best possible esports betting product.

“I am confident that our product will help FEG to enhance its position as a market leader whilst providing a significant boost to the quality of the services it brings to its customers.”

FEG will use the official data feed from BETER to create odds for players. In turn, the operator is confident that it can “offer its customers a wide range of tournaments with more markets and with the highest possible uptime”.

Polinský Tomáš, Fortuna Entertainment Group Head of Trading Operations, added:

“Throughout our time working together, BETER has proven to be a reliable and highly effective partner.

“We are very pleased with the results we have already achieved together and we’re excited to be taking our collaboration to the next level, to ensure we are offering our customers the very best solutions available. We expect plenty more achievements and successes on the market with the professionals at BETER by our side.”