Fast Track heads stateside with new Miami hub

Fast Track has strengthened its US footprint after opening its new Americas headquarters, located in Miami, Florida.

The new offices, which are due to officially open their doors at the beginning of 2023, will enable Fast Track to best support its growth strategy for the North American market.

In addition, a Miami Hub will bolster the firm’s “already sizable client base in South America and Canada”.

Alongside the US expansion, Chief Commercial Officer Jean-Luc Ferrière will take up the position of Managing Director for the Americas. This new role, Fast Track explained, will be carried out alongside his existing responsibilities.

”We‘ve been watching the American market for some time and I personally can’t wait to take things to the next level,” he commented.

“This marks a major milestone in Fast Track’s expansion into the Americas and will further reinforce our position as the leading CRM company within the industry. It will also enable us to provide world-class support to new and existing partners within this region.”