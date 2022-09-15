Betsson, Intralot, Rush & SG Digital qualify for Córdoba ARG licences 

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Lotería de Córdoba, the lottery board of the Argentine province of Cordoba, has sanctioned eight online gambling licences that have been granted to local businesses and authorised partnerships.

The application process was overseen by an ‘evaluation committee’ which disclosed in August that it had received 10 applications for Cordoba licences.

The executive of Cordoba had replicated the licensing conditions adopted by Buenos Aires’ Provincial Institute of Lottery and Casinos (IPLyC), which required foreign online operators to partner with a domiciled business to qualify for licences.

Yesterday afternoon, the Córdoba Lottery Board informed that it had authorised eight businesses/partnerships from the 10 applications that it had received.

Cordoba licences have been secured by the North American businesses of Rush Street Interactive (RSI) and SG Digital forming respective partnerships with the domestic gambling firms of Atlantica de Juegos and Boldt SA.

Betsson continues its strategic expansion within new South American markets, securing a licence with Belgrano-based Casino de Victoria.

Intralot Inc the North American unit of Greek gambling technology group Intralot was authorised to partner with Ondiss.

Meanwhile Paraguayan gambling group Daruma Sam saw its partnership sanctioned with Concesionaria de Entretenimientos y Turismo.

The Lottery Board authorised three more licences for the Argentine gambling businesses of Iberargen, Binbaires and slots distributor Impresora Internacional de Valores.

Betway’s partnership with Picapertor Online and Skill on Net and Biyemas were excluded by the Lottery Board, as their partnership applications did not meet criteria that had been filed in English.

The licence will allow qualified partnerships and businesses to offer online casino games and sports betting, horse racing and certain non-sporting events.

Córdoba’s Lottery Board has set a 10% gross gaming revenue tax rate across each gambling vertical. Compliance duties demand that each business must have a representative of the licence domiciled in Argentina.

Further requirements saw incumbents provide a ‘three month plan’ outlining player promotions, media and sponsorship deals that will be activated during Cordoba’s market launch.

Yesterday’s announcement is followed by a 15-day standstill period, allowing Córdoba’s Lottery Board to hear any challenges of its tender and its qualified businesses/partnerships.

Authorised parties must review and sign their licences by 11 October, which will allow Córdoba Lottery Board to officially launch the Argentine province’s online gambling regime on Tuesday 18 October.