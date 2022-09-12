SBC News Pinnacle receives green light to enter Ontario

Erin-Marie Gallagher September 12, 2022

Pinnacle has expanded its global presence after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals to enter the Ontario market.

Receiving its green light from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), Pinnacle will be able to offer its ‘lowest-margin’ sports betting and esports betting markets across the Canadian province.

It is expected that the Pinnacle.ca website will be available to Ontario residents in due course, while Pinnacle Solution – the B2B arm of Pinnacle – has also been approved for its Gaming-Related Supplier registration.

Paris Smith, CEO at Pinnacle, said: “Ontario’s sports fans and bettors deserve the best betting opportunities, and we’re excited to now service them with just that with the recent approval of our registration from the AGCO.

“There’s a robust, fair regulatory regime in place, along with a knowledgeable sports and betting audience, and we’re excited to be able to take our ‘Winners Welcome’ mantra to the market and take Ontarian betting to the next level.”

With licences in Italy, Malta and Sweden,this approval from the AGCO marks the operator’s first North American license and is the “latest step in achieving global growth in new and emerging markets”.

Bettors across Ontario will gain access to betting coverage “across all major sports”, including CFL, NFL, tennis, baseball, basketball and soccer.

