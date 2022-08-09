Pinnacle Solution to help build the Azuro decentralised betting ecosystem

Share Facebook

Pinnacle Solution, the B2B technology arm of low-margin bookmaker Pinnacle, has announced its first data partnership with Azuro, an engineering studio that seeks to develop online gambling’s first ‘decentralised betting ecosystem’.

Pinnacle Solution’s lowest margin API feed for sports and esports pricings will be made available to all front-end engineers participating in the development of Azuro’s blockchain protocol.

The protocol seeks to establish the foundations for the open development of online betting’s first decentralised environment “capable of deployment on multiple blockchains, facilitates interactions between independent data and liquidity providers, and operators”.

Pinnacle Solutions underscored the partnership’s significance, saying that it could disrupt all wagering disciplines by providing a network of decentralised and liquidity-proofed betting markets to end users.

Rohini Sardana, BD Director at Pinnacle Solutions, said: “We’ve been advancing trading standards in sports betting for over two decades and always have an eye on technologies that will shape the future of our success and the wider industry.

“This partnership with Azuro is a prime example of how blockchain can take our sector forward. We’re excited to integrate our prices into the ecosystem and to deliver a multi-jurisdictional user base of decentralised bettors to our world-class prices.”

Azuro engineers have selected Pinnacle Solution’s API feed as a best-in-class data solution to provide its protocol with the most accurate benchmark on market pricing across multiple sports.

Further positives will see the ongoing development of the Azuro protocol’s front and back-end features supported by Pinnacle Solution providing secure and seamless integration.

Paruyr Shahbazyan, Azuro Protocol’s Core Contributor, commented: “The partnership with Pinnacle gives us the best feed and prices out there, while keeping betting markets fully transparent, open, and trustless, which gives bettors the peace of mind that no intermediaries are controlling their funds.

“Pinnacle Solution’s data feeds will be a significant boost for the network of front-end operators connected to Azuro, as well as their users, and we can’t wait to kick off the partnership and push blockchain betting further into the mainstream.”

Azuro is available for providers and operators to utilise now, with Pinnacle Solution’s feed set to go live in the coming weeks.