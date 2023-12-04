UKGC launches ‘Tell us’ confidential service for reporting gambling crimes

Share Facebook

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has launched a new ‘online confidentiality service’, allowing users to report criminal or suspicious activities related to gambling.

The service will be hosted under a ‘Tell us something in confidence‘ segment of the Commission’s website.

The UKGC detailed: “The new service provides a one-stop service allowing users to anonymously upload supporting information connected to their report, such as photographs and documents. Users can also send further information by email or post.”

Users should use the service to report activities such as match fixing, breaches of underage gambling, money laundering concerns, suspicious business activities, unlicensed gambling, and other criminal activities. The service maintains the option for users to share personal details should they wish to be contacted about the information they provide.

Audiences were reminded that the service should be used to inform the Commission about criminal and suspicious activities and not for consumer complaints, which are processed through the ‘complaints page’ of the Commission’s website.

“The Tell us something in confidence’ service can be used to provide any information that people believe relates to criminal activity under the 2005 Gambling Act or any other information that people may think could be useful to the Commission from a regulatory perspective.”

Last week, the UKGC officially launched the second phase of its consultation process, reviewing the measures outlined by the Gambling Review’s White Paper.

The 12-week consultation requires stakeholder feedback on the key areas of customer incentives, the application of customer-led tools, the protection of customer funds, additional licensing requirements, and the upkeep of regulatory data.

The Commission seeks to finish the next stage of consultation by the end of February 2024.