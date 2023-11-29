UKGC opens next phase of White Paper consultation on Gambling reforms

Share Facebook

The UK Gambling Commission (UKGC) has launched its second round of consultations to review the proposals outlined in the Gambling Review’s White Paper

Seeking feedback from all gambling stakeholders, the next phase of the consultation will run for 12 weeks, implying a deadline of 21 February 2024.

The second set of consultations on proposals contained in the White Paper calls for views from consumers, gambling businesses, and other interested groups on the following subjects:

Socially responsible incentives – proposals relating to incentives such as free bets and bonuses, to make sure they do not encourage harmful or excessive gambling

– proposals relating to incentives such as free bets and bonuses, to make sure they do not encourage harmful or excessive gambling Customer-led tools – proposals to empower consumers and make it easier for them to manage their gambling in ways that work for them, such as deposit limits

– proposals to empower consumers and make it easier for them to manage their gambling in ways that work for them, such as deposit limits Transparency of protection of customer funds – proposals to increase transparency to consumers if their funds are held by licensees that offer no protection in the event of insolvency

– proposals to increase transparency to consumers if their funds are held by licensees that offer no protection in the event of insolvency Removing Commission requirements that would become obsolete due to the government’s upcoming statutory levy – proposals to remove the current LCCP requirement to make annual financial contributions to a set list of research, prevention and treatment organisations

that would become obsolete due to the government’s upcoming statutory levy – proposals to remove the current LCCP requirement to make annual financial contributions to a set list of research, prevention and treatment organisations Regulatory data – proposal to harmonise across all operators the frequency of reporting of regulatory returns

Tim Miller, Gambling Commission Executive Director for Research and Policy, said: “The White Paper set out that a top government priority is ensuring that gambling happens safely. We share this commitment and today’s consultations propose how we can deliver on it.

“We need as many people as possible to have their say on any potential changes to the rules operators must follow.These views will ultimately help shape gambling regulation across the country.”

As set out by Tim Miller earlier this month, the Commission will shortly be launching a further consultation covering two topics relating to ‘business as usual’ matters.

The next consultation will include proposals relating to clarity and transparency to the way financial penalties are calculated, and financial key event reporting by licensees to ensure the Commission has the right information for risk-based regulation.