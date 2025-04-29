Share Facebook

Betby is expanding its esports suite in response to growing demand for these products across various markets and verticals.

The sportsbook supplier has launched two new e-sims based on FIFA’s Penalty Shootout and Mortal Kombat 11, boosting its portfolio up to 16 titles.

The launch is in line with the booming esports industry. In 2025, there are an estimated 640.8 million global esports viewers, which is a significant increase from the 215.2 million in 2020.

Kirill Nekrasov, Head of Sportsbook Product at BETBY, commented: “The launch of these new titles showcases our commitment to evolving the BETBY Games offering and delivering esports content that resonates with players worldwide.”

The launch focuses on BETBY’s two core esports verticals; eSoccer and eFighting.

In detail, the football-themed title is said to introduce fast-paced gameplay as each match lasts less than three minutes, and includes three leagues based on the World Cup, Spanish La Liga, and Brazilian Série A.

The addition brings 30,000 matches each month to the BETBY Games feed and features more than 15 betting markets in a classic format of five shots per team.

“By drawing inspiration from globally recognised franchises, we create products that are both familiar and optimised for high-frequency betting environments,” added Nekrasov.

“This approach enables operators to expand their portfolios and gives players even more excitement and engagement.”

A strong start to 2025

Last week, BETBY reported significant growth in Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the first quarter of the year.

The brand attributed strong Q1 results to the number of active bettors across its partner network and total bets placed. Overall sportsbook GGR rose by 179% compared to Q1 2024.

However, BETBY Games also added to the success of the supplier’s Q1 results. The platform registered a 203% GGR increase resulting from a 37% growth in active players and 64% increase in placed bets.

This led to BETBY Games’ share of the supplier’s GGR for Q1 2025 standing at 12%.