Gentoo Media extends GiG Comply lease to Betsson Affiliates with one year

Gentoo Media has added another year to its partnership with Betsson Group Affiliates (BGA) for the use of the latter’s GiG Comply solution.

The extension will allow BGA to use Gentoo Media’s automated compliance and brand protection tool for a fifth consecutive year.

Rasmus Bank Nielsen, Head of GiG Comply, said: “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Betsson Group, one of the industry’s leading operators.

“The renewal of our agreement, for a fifth consecutive year, underscores the importance of regulatory compliance and the effectiveness of GiG Comply.

“We look forward to continuing to support Betsson in maintaining the highest standards of compliance in their marketing efforts.”

By agreeing to prolong the mutual business commitment, BGA will aim to maintain its continuous goal of upholding the necessary regulatory compliance standards throughout its brand portfolio, with GiG Comply providing a secure foothold which ensures that compliance is met across BGA’s marketing and product support in key markets.

Shakyra Jonsson, Senior Affiliate Operations & Events Manager at Betsson Group Affiliates, added: “We are pleased to extend our partnership with GiG Comply for a fifth consecutive year.

“As a company committed to maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance, it is crucial that we continue using tools like GiG Comply to ensure that our affiliate marketing efforts align with the diverse regulations across the markets we operate in.

“This partnership reaffirms our dedication to safeguarding our brand while remaining compliant in a rapidly evolving industry.”

Most recently, Gentoo Media extended another key partnership under its portfolio, reaching a total of six consecutive years of collaboration with bet365.