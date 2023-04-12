Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

SBC is thrilled to announce that the shortlists, recognising and celebrating the game development studios and teams behind the industry’s most successful titles, for the prestigious CasinoBeats Game Developer Awards are now in.

Relax Gaming leads the pack with an impressive ten nominations across multiple categories. ELK Studios follows with six nominations, while Blueprint Gaming and Light & Wonder make a strong showing, boasting five nominations each.

The awards ceremony, which takes place during the CasinoBeats Summit conference and exhibition, will take place at the InterContinental Hotel on 25 May. The lavish event will be attended by 400 guests and presented by Trudy Kerr.

The ‘Streamer of the Year’ category, which recognises the rising importance of streamers who, with their influential presence, shape the landscape of the industry, saw the shortlist narrowed down to ten remarkable streamers: Brian Christopher, CasinoDaddy, Chipmonkz, Juicy_Spins, Kim Hultman, Roshtein, SlotsMarko, Trainwreckstv, William Barnes (Hideous Slots), and xQc.

The Game Performance categories, which were not open for nominations, saw a highly-contested Slot of the Year category with ten shortlisted entries, including two entries (Cowboy Coins and Down the Rails) from last year’s winner, Pragmatic Play. Relax Gaming is poised to challenge Pragmatic Play’s dominance with two entries of their own – Dead Riders Trail and Money Train 3, in hopes of claiming the coveted title.

In the Best Studio Debut Game category, four exciting slots will compete for the top spot, including Mustang Freedom by Barbara Bang, Dog Days by Nailed It! Games, Wildfire West by Rogue, and Barti’s Treasure by Wild Gaming.

In the Slot Legacy Title category, three titles from Blueprint Gaming (Deal or No Deal, Fishin Frenzy, Ted) and two from NetEnt (Gonzo’s Quest, Starburst) have been shortlisted, competing against five other established titles. Meanwhile, the Slot Collaboration of the Year category will feature a total of six contenders, and in the Slot to Watch category, three out of nine shortlisted titles are from Relax Gaming (Cluster Tumble Dream Drop, Money Train 4, and Money Train Origins Dream Drop).

The shortlisted companies for the Game Innovation Spotlight Award will have the opportunity to showcase their games at the CasinoBeats Summit’s Game Innovation Stage on the exhibition floor and pitch their games to a panel of esteemed judges. Among the entries are games from renowned companies such as Caleta Gaming, ELK Studios, Wazdan, Vibra Gaming, and many others.

In the six Game Creation categories that were open for nominations, Blue Guru Games has been shortlisted for two categories, including Game Music/Soundtrack with two entries, and Game Retro-style with one entry. ELK Studios has been nominated for Game Design and Art Direction, Game Mechanic of the Year, Game Music/Soundtrack, and Game Retro-style. Hacksaw Gaming has been shortlisted for three categories, including Game Design & Art Direction, Game Mechanic of the Year, and Game Music/Soundtrack. Relax Gaming has been nominated for four categories, including Game Design & Art Direction, Game Feature of the Year, Game Music/Soundtrack, and Game Retro-style. Swintt has been shortlisted for three categories, including Game Feature of the Year, Game Licensed Content, and Game Music/Soundtrack.

In the Game People categories that were also open for nominations, the list of talented individuals who have been shortlisted in their respective categories – Product Manager, Game Designer, Game Composer – for their notable contributions to the game industry can be accessed on the dedicated website.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO & Founder of the event organiser SBC, said: “I am thrilled that this year we’ve added three Game People categories to the Game Developer Awards for the first time ever. It’s a fantastic opportunity to not only celebrate the best studios and titles in the business but also the amazing people who make it all happen. Can’t wait for the ceremony and want to give a big shoutout to all our sponsors for their support in making this night one filled with celebrations and positive vibes. Congratulations to all the shortlisted companies and individuals!”

For the full list of shortlisted companies, please access the website. To attend the Game Developer Awards ceremony, you’ll need a separate ticket.