Kindred expands ‘club campaign’ for all French sports

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Kindred Group has announced that it has expanded its #AuCoeurDuFootball French football grassroots campaign to embrace and support all amateur sports across France.

The announcement sees the firm’s headline French civic campaign rebadged as #AuCoeurDuSport – #SportsatHeart – and will allow all French grassroots/amateur clubs to apply for direct reimbursements on sports kits and equipment, saving each club on average €2,500.

Launched in 2019, the campaign’s expansion follows its success in French football’s amateur ranks, which saw Kindred support over 780 local clubs during the four-year period.

“Being at the heart of local communities, Kindred is a firm believer that grassroots sports play a huge role in society,” said Adrien Julian, Head of Corporate Affairs France, Kindred Group.

“Unibet is proud to continue to equip thousands of athletes, men and women, throughout France. And as part of Kindred’s wider Journey Towards Zero approach, all shirts will carry responsible gambling messages.”

French football amateur leagues and clubs welcomed Kindred’s direct support to overcome the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic at a time when funding had been hit hardest.

For 2023, Kindred expects to deliver French amateur clubs, predicting that “close to 12,500 kits will be provided, 890 volunteers equipped at 100 sponsored basketball clubs, and 300 football clubs (men’s and women’s teams)”.

Welcoming Kindred’s enlarged support, Laurent Latour, Secretary of FC Chancelade Marsac, said: “To date, between shirts, equipment and materials, we estimate that we have saved around €3,500.

“#AuCoeurDuSport has helped to bring people together: a photo shoot was organised to take part in the Unibet Awards and meetings were organised with the other selected clubs in the operation.”