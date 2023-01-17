John Cook joins SBC Media as Commercial Director

Share Facebook

Events and Media specialist SBC has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of John Cook as Commercial Director, SBC Media.

Cook joins at an exciting time for SBC Media, as the business looks to build on the success of its vast portfolio of betting and gaming industry titles, which already includes 11 B2B news websites, along with newsletters, magazines, podcasts and a multifaceted webinar offering.

Reporting to CEO & Founder Rasmus Sojmark and Managing Director Andrew McCarron, Cook will be tasked with streamlining processes and increasing media sales for some of the industry’s most-read publications, such as SBC News, CasinoBeats, SBC Americas, and the recently-acquired Canadian Gaming Business.

McCarron said “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome John to SBC. He’s an accomplished Commercial Director and a skilled negotiator, and is the perfect fit to power our ambitious growth plans for SBC Media for 2023 and beyond.”

Cook, who joins SBC after 13 years at Infopro Digital where he also served as Commercial Director for their central banking business, will look to bring his skills in new business development, strategic planning and key-account management to SBC Media and the betting and gaming industry.

Cook added “I’m excited to be joining SBC Media, I see significant growth potential with SBC Media’s existing product and service portfolio, and greatly look forward to bringing my skills and experience to SBC Media, increasing revenue and strengthening our relationships with our existing and prospective clients.”

Sojmark said “John will be a fantastic addition to the SBC Media team. We look forward to integrating his expertise and ways of working into the company, as we continue to refresh and improve our processes and our results.”

SBC Chief Operating Officer David Knight added “John’s appointment is a tremendous coup for SBC and our media business, and we’re sure that he will not only compound our relationships with our existing clients, but also bring in new business and take SBC Media to the next level.”

Cook’s appointment comes after a record-breaking year for SBC, and sees its vast recruitment drive, which grew the company by over 40% in 2022, continue into 2023.

Cook will be in attendance at all SBC events in 2023, as well as representing the company at other major gaming events, starting with ICE 2023 in February. If you’d like to schedule an appointment to meet Cook at the Excel next month, email him on [email protected]