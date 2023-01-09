Sportal365 partners with Fans United in first deal of 2023

Sportal365 Content Management Services has signed its latest commercial partner, clinching a deal with Fans United.

By partnering with the gamification and fan engagement platform, Sportal365 aims to enable its users to directly access Fans United from its own CMS, and create games for use in posts.

The company has lauded the arrangement as an ‘important milestone’ and a ‘step closer’ towards the total gamification of the fan experience, with users earning points, badges and cash prizes via the games.

“In Sportal365, we found a great partner similar to our values: speed, accuracy, and desire to engage audiences in a unique way,” said Dobromir Penchev, Fans United’s Head of Product Development.

“The integration is seamless and will provide Sportal365’s clients with a new fantastic toolset to engage their users with gamified and personalised content.

“Users will be able to specify interests, play games and engage with the content on a much deeper level. In turn, the clients that use both platforms will be able to get incredible insight into their users’ behaviour, personalise their content and unlock new monetization opportunities.”

The deal is the latest in a series of partnerships signed by Sportal365, as the firm looks to maintain track on its commercial trajectory moving into 2023.

Last year saw the company sign a CMS deal with bet365, covering all markets where the operator retains a presence, whilst also bolstering its betting content by linking with Spotlight Sports Group (SSG).

Stilian Shishkov, Founder and CEO of Sportal Media Group, added that the firm’s integration with Fans United would assist with better understanding customers and their ‘main drivers and preferences’.