Unibet has become the first operator in France to offer Gamban’s blocking software to its customers, after parent company Kindred Group signed a partnership with the safer gambling solutions provider.

Kindred sponsored Gamban’s tranformation for French customers. The platform was previously unavailable in the French language – in order to boost the accessibility and reach of the software, which will enable its players to opt out of its platform.

The solution will be rolled out from 10 November onwards, sitting alongside Kindred’s existing responsible gambling tools for the French market, with the Swedish company lauding Gamban as ‘one of the most effective tools’ for player self-control.

“At Kindred, we want gambling to remain a fun source of entertainment,” said Mathieu Drida, General Manager France, Kindred Group.

“As an online gambling operator, we take our responsibility towards our players very seriously and want to provide them with the most effective support tools on the market.

“This is what the partnership between Unibet and Gamban is all about, and we encourage all gambling operators to adopt this solution in order to make it more widely available in France.”

Kindred hopes that the rollout of Gamban across its Unibet sportsbook brand will provide wider safer gambling coverage for French bettors.

Under France’s current safer gambling framework, there is an option to self-exclude or ban from the 17 licensed operators in the country.

However, Gamban offers ‘much wider coverage’, Kindred asserted, by allowing players to block over 60,000 gambling sites, including unlicenced firms.

The partnership falls in line with Kindred’s target to achieve 0% revenue from harmful gambling by 2023 – according to its latest report, the rate has remained steady at 3.3% throughout Q1 and Q2 2022.

Kindred’s net zero goal has been supported by a range of partnerships, of which Gamban is the latest. Last month, the firm signed an agreement with fellow Swedish operators ATG and Svenska Spel, with the trio publishing data metrics on problem gambling in the country.

Stephen Aupy, VP of Partnerships at Gamban, remarked: “We are very excited to be assisting Kindred on their journey to derive 0% revenue from harmful gambling.

“Kindred’s voluntary commitment to offer Gamban for free in France means accessible blocking software can further protect those harmed by gambling from unlicensed operators outside the scope of regulation.

“Kindred’s commitment to best practice has led to them choosing Gamban to partner with, which illustrates the reliability of our solution to protect players and work toward the sustainability of the industry.”

Unibet France’s rollout of a fully localised GamBan, comes as French regulator l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) warns that it will undertake its toughest monitoring of operators offerings, advertising and safer gambling interactions during World Cup 2022.