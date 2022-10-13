LSports: removing the need for data scouts ahead of the World Cup

Share Facebook

Artificial intelligence has continued to generate a level of excitement in recent years, but what place does it have in the sports betting industry? According to LSports, this innovative technology can reduce the reliance on data scouts, and help provide more accurate statistics – something which will be increasingly relevant as the World Cup draws nearer.

Yoav Ziv, Chief Revenue Officer at LSports, spoke at SBC Summit Barcelona about the company’s Computer Vision product and the way in which this can help operators to improve their trading operation.

He began: “In the near future, and definitely when 5G is more widely available, you will be able to base your scouting data on Computer Vision only. Today, we already know how to do that. Even on streams with very bad quality, we don’t need a HD connection to collect data from a stream.

“Computer Vision can do anything. For example in a tennis match, the distance travelled by a player is not something that a data scout can collect. But, it is something that Computer Vision can do really easily. It also means that we can get more data sets in order to allow customers to make better decisions and maybe even better trading operations.”

Covering big questions like whether the use of AI can completely remove the need for human data collection and the growing opportunities in the US market, Ziv shed some light on LSports’ plans for the next few months.

Obviously, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is of big importance for the data solutions provider. So it comes as no surprise that LSports is focusing on two products which it believes will enhance overall user experience and help drive both engagement and retention.

He said: “We have two main things that we are focussing on. The first of which is our Bet Booster, a tool based on AI that is providing betting tips based on historical trends. For the World Cup, we’re going to offer daily betting tips on every game, every match and every aspect as we market the tournament.

“The second thing we are focusing on is we are offering a unique World Cup Centre, where all data is relayed as a widget. So all data related to the World Cup fixtures, games, historical analysis, social media integration, information about the venues and general information about where the games are being played.

“This is going to be something which is super engaging and incredibly interesting for players. We hope that it will allow our customers to not only acquire more users, but to also improve retention rates and allow players to stay on a betting website for longer.”

Watch the full interview HERE