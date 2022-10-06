FeedConstruct: gaining more control over streaming content

Erin-Marie Gallagher October 6, 2022 Europe, Features, Interviews, Latest News, Slider Images Comments Off on FeedConstruct: gaining more control over streaming content

Harutyun Grkikyan, FeedConstruct Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, spoke at the recent SBC Summit Barcelona about the importance of fast data for bettors and the role that this can ultimately play in boosting player retention.

He began: “Our live streaming Friendship platform is a digital marketplace where sports federations and bettors can sell and gain control of their content. It’s a place where you can access exclusive video streams from different sports federations. 

“The main advantage of this is that you can buy particular games. So, if you’re an operator, you don’t necessarily have to purchase a package of games; you can obtain a stream for a certain game that you can then show to your bettors. This is firstly more cost effective, but it also allows for much more flexibility. 

“In my opinion, one of the top features of the Friendship platform is that you can access a number of different reports. You can see what players are watching the stream via your platform, retention rates and how many minutes a game has been watched for. All of this allows for greater flexibility and more control over your content.”

Whilst quick access to data is of great importance, Grkikyan warned that this data must be accurate – both in terms of reducing revenue losses but also for avoiding discrepancies in odds across different bookmakers.

“When it comes to sporting data, the most important thing is that the data is fast and accurate. That fast data is integral to avoiding arbitrage bets; accurate data is needed to make sure your partners don’t lose money. This is done by carefully monitoring each of our data scouts. We provide a thorough, in-depth training programme for them,” Grkikyan said.

“Even after those scouts have collected the data, and it has been carefully analysed, if there are any errors then we take the scout back to training. We want to make sure that there is no room for error, and that we are supplying the most accurate data possible.”

Watch the full interview HERE

Tags

Check Also

SBC News Battle of the bet builders - the products which will drive success at Qatar 22

Battle of the bet builders – the products which will drive success at Qatar 22

When New Year’s Day rolls around in three months’ time, many sportsbook managers may hope …

SBC News SBC Summit Barcelona sets a new attendance record for the organiser, and the industry is here for it

SBC Summit Barcelona sets a new attendance record for the organiser, and the industry is here for it

The 2022 edition of the SBC Summit Barcelona exhibition and conference took everyone by storm …

BtoBet: US is the land of opportunity as market set to triple by 2026

BtoBet: US is the land of opportunity as market set to triple by 2026

The US regulated market is on target to reach “$24.3bn by 2026”, making it the …

All content copyright Sports Betting Community Ltd. © 2022 | Manage cookies