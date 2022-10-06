FeedConstruct: gaining more control over streaming content

Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Harutyun Grkikyan, FeedConstruct Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, spoke at the recent SBC Summit Barcelona about the importance of fast data for bettors and the role that this can ultimately play in boosting player retention.

He began: “Our live streaming Friendship platform is a digital marketplace where sports federations and bettors can sell and gain control of their content. It’s a place where you can access exclusive video streams from different sports federations.

“The main advantage of this is that you can buy particular games. So, if you’re an operator, you don’t necessarily have to purchase a package of games; you can obtain a stream for a certain game that you can then show to your bettors. This is firstly more cost effective, but it also allows for much more flexibility.

“In my opinion, one of the top features of the Friendship platform is that you can access a number of different reports. You can see what players are watching the stream via your platform, retention rates and how many minutes a game has been watched for. All of this allows for greater flexibility and more control over your content.”

Whilst quick access to data is of great importance, Grkikyan warned that this data must be accurate – both in terms of reducing revenue losses but also for avoiding discrepancies in odds across different bookmakers.

“When it comes to sporting data, the most important thing is that the data is fast and accurate. That fast data is integral to avoiding arbitrage bets; accurate data is needed to make sure your partners don’t lose money. This is done by carefully monitoring each of our data scouts. We provide a thorough, in-depth training programme for them,” Grkikyan said.

“Even after those scouts have collected the data, and it has been carefully analysed, if there are any errors then we take the scout back to training. We want to make sure that there is no room for error, and that we are supplying the most accurate data possible.”

Watch the full interview HERE