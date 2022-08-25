Share Facebook

Twitter

Stumbleupon

LinkedIn

Carsten Koerl, the CEO and Founder of Sportradar, will keynote at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022 conference and trade show which takes place at Fira de Barcelona Montjuïc on 20 – 22 September.

The keynote entitled “Insights from the CEO of Sportradar” is scheduled for Day Two on 22 September. Koerl will be interviewed by his fellow Sports Betting Hall of Fame member Simon Bold, a pioneer of telephone betting, virtual racing and the industry in Gibraltar.

The two will discuss Koerl’s personal experience leading the largest international sports technology company during one of the most challenging times in the industry’s history, and share his outlook on the global markets.

Koerl has guided Sportradar to its current position as a NASDAQ-listed global leader in technology driving the entire sports ecosystem, and as a trusted partner to more than 1,000 companies around the world.

His thoughts will be of enormous interest to SBC Summit Barcelona delegates, as Koerl is one of the most influential figures in the industry. Prior to establishing Sportradar, Koerl founded Bwin and led the operator through one of the most successful public listings on the Vienna stock market.

Rasmus Sojmark, CEO and Founder of SBC, said: “I am delighted to welcome Carsten as our special guest for a keynote interview at SBC Summit Barcelona. Sportradar continues to be one of the most reliable and innovative presences in the industry, and the chance to hear its founder’s thoughts on the future roles of technology and data is sure to prove hugely valuable for all attendees.”

Sportradar will have significant involvement on the final day of the conference. In addition to Koerl’s fireside chat, the company’s Managing Director, Operations Betting & Gaming, Dalraj Bahia will participate in the ‘How to choose a technology partner’ session and its Strategy Director Mike Falconer is set to be part of the marketing-focused ‘Knowing when to engage players’ panel.

Passes are available via the event website.