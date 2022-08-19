N1 Interactive eyes streamlined payment journey with MiFinity

Share Facebook

MiFinity has partnered with N1 Interactive, as the online casino operator seeks to expand the range of payment options available to its customers.

Part of the Hurricane Global Group, N1 will leverage MiFinity’s ewallet solution with the goal of increasing conversions by providing preferred payment methods to casino players.

Using the firm’s iframe across its Casino Universe, N1 Casino and Slot Hunter Casino brands, N1 will enable its customer to use the ewallet within the cashier experience, where they can choose a preferred payment method and option for deposits and withdrawals.

“We’ve onboarded MiFinity because they offer a wide range of local payment methods in our target markets, as well as having an in-depth understanding of these markets,” an N1 Interactive statement read.

“With their support, we can provide better service to our players and streamline the payment journey, increasing conversions and removing transaction barriers.”

Commenting on MiFinity’s product and ambitions, CEO Paul Kavanagh stated that the firm aims to provide localised payment methods, multiple currencies and multilingual options.

The ultimate objective, he explained, is to ‘reduce cart abandonment’ for betting and gaming operators, as well as other partners.

“We have considerable experience in N1 Interactive’s key European markets, providing customers with localised payment methods via our ewallet,” Kavanagh added.

“With over 40 integrated payment methods, we can significantly reduce the risk of a player abandoning the cashier across all N1 Interactive’s live brands.”

The announcement follows the launch of the MiFinity Affiliate Programme, as the company sought to broaden its international reach by adding ‘another great service to our offering’.